California's 1st Latino US senator brings cheers, anger MICHAEL R. BLOOD, AP Political Writer Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 12:03 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is getting its first Latino U.S. senator. For Gov. Gavin Newsom, it’s a political gamble.
The Democratic governor Tuesday named Secretary of State Alex Padilla, the son of Mexican immigrants, to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. When Padilla goes to Washington, the former state legislator will become California’s first Latino senator since the state’s founding 170 years ago.
