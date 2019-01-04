California, legal group reach agreement on old voter records

LOS ANGELES (AP) — State election officials and a conservative legal group have reached a settlement over how California handles records of inactive voters.

At issue was how officials were handling records of voters who hadn't voted in repeated elections and were not part of active voter rolls.

The conservative group Judicial Watch filed a 2017 lawsuit charging that Los Angeles County and the state were failing to meet federal requirements and ensure those inactive registrations were removed.

There was no admission of wrongdoing in the agreement.

Los Angeles County Clerk Dean Logan says the county will comply with a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling and "nothing in the agreement will jeopardize even one" eligible voter.

Experts say the agreement will have no practical impact on the way elections are conducted in the state.