California launch of US intelligence satellite pushed back

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — The repeatedly delayed launch of a National Reconnaissance Office satellite from California has been pushed back another week.

United Launch Alliance said Friday the launch of the NROL-71 satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base will now occur no earlier than Jan. 6.

After the most recent launch attempt was scrubbed on Dec. 19, United Launch Alliance initially aimed for a 24-hour turnaround but then said Dec. 30 would be the earliest attempt.

That scrub was due to elevated hydrogen concentrations a booster engine section of the Delta 4 Heavy rocket.

The National Reconnaissance Office is responsible for U.S. intelligence satellites.