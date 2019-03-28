California inmate who contracted Legionnaires' disease dies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California prison inmate has died after contracting Legionnaires' disease and a second inmate has tested positive for the disease, which is considered a severe type of pneumonia.

Officials said Wednesday that they are taking precautions at a prison hospital and a youth facility in Stockton, south of Sacramento.

That includes providing bottled water for drinking and washing, shutting down showers in some areas and warning employees and inmates.

Liz Gransee, a spokeswoman for the federal receiver who controls inmate medical care, said the inmate recently died at an outside hospital.

Officials then tested 18 other inmates who suffered from pneumonia. One tested positive, 14 negative and results aren't in on three inmates.

Nearly 80 inmates were sickened but none died during a 2015 outbreak at San Quentin State Prison.