California hospitals 'crushed' as virus patients flood ICUs JOHN ANTCZAK and AMY TAXIN, Associated Press Dec. 18, 2020 Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 4:37 p.m.
1 of3 Medical tents are set up outside the emergency room at UCI Medical Center Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. California health authorities reported Thursday a record 379 coronavirus deaths and more than 52,000 new confirmed cases. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, people wait in line for COVID-19 testing at a testing site operated by CORE in Los Angeles. Hospitals across California have all but run out of intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients, ambulances are backing up outside emergency rooms, and tents for treating the sick are going up as the nation’s most populous state emerges as the latest epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, medical personnel prone a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. Hospitals across California have all but run out of intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients, ambulances are backing up outside emergency rooms, and tents for treating the sick are going up as the nation’s most populous state emerges as the latest epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Increasingly desperate California hospitals are being “crushed” by soaring coronavirus infections with one Los Angeles emergency doctor predicting Friday that rationing of care is imminent.
The most populous state recorded more than 41,000 new confirmed cases and 300 dead, both among the highest single-day totals during the pandemic. In the last week California has reported more than a quarter-million cases and 1,500 deaths.
Written By
JOHN ANTCZAK and AMY TAXIN