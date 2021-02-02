California has few specifics on new state vaccination system AMY TAXIN and JANIE HAR Feb. 2, 2021 Updated: Feb. 2, 2021 7:33 p.m.
1 of3 Signs direct people to a recently opened COVID-19 vaccination center at California State University, Sacramento in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 2., 2021. California has administered more than 3.5 million doses, significantly boosting the daily number of shots it has give just weeks ago, Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's health and human services secretary, said Tuesday, but it still lags most other states in delivering doses and residents report on going frustrations trying to get an appointment. The center, run by Sacramento County is accepting appointments for those 65 and over, law enforcement and emergency services personnel. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California continues to change up its coronavirus vaccine system with its top health officer on Tuesday suggesting revisions to who's next in line for still-scarce doses as officials put together a still-murky statewide distribution and data collection system aimed at ensuring speed and equity.
The state of nearly 40 million residents has administered more than 3.5 million doses, significantly boosting the daily number of shots it was giving out just weeks ago, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's health and human services secretary, at his weekly briefing.
AMY TAXIN and JANIE HAR