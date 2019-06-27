California governor faces deadline to act on budget

FILE - In this May 9, 2019, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom gestures to a chart as he discusses his revised state budget during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. California’s governor is running out of time to act on the state’s nearly $215 billion operating budget. Newsom has until midnight Thursday, June 27, 2019, to act on the budget, which lawmakers passed earlier this month. less FILE - In this May 9, 2019, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom gestures to a chart as he discusses his revised state budget during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. California’s governor is running out of ... more Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close California governor faces deadline to act on budget 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's governor is running out of time to act on the state's nearly $215 billion operating budget.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has until midnight Thursday to make a decision on the budget, which lawmakers passed earlier this month.

This is Newsom's first budget since he took office in January. It includes a $21.5 billion surplus, the largest in at least two decades following years of budget cuts because of shrinking revenues.

Newsom has not said whether he will sign the budget. He could also veto it entirely or veto parts of it. Newsom and state lawmakers are still negotiating about other bills that direct how the money will be spent. But Newsom called those outstanding bills "small issues."