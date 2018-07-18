Search for Canadian hiker scales back in California desert

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A search for a Canadian hiker missing in the Southern California desert has been scaled back after five days of intensive but unsuccessful efforts that found no trace of the man.

The National Park Service said Wednesday that the search for 51-year-old Paul Miller will now continue on a limited basis, focusing on areas of high probability when sufficient resources are available.

The search for Miller began Friday afternoon when his wife reported he failed to return from a morning hike on the 49 Palms Oasis trail in Joshua Tree National Park.

His car was found in the trailhead parking lot and the search ensued, including up to 90 people on the ground, six dog teams, an ATV team and a helicopter.