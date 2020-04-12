California deputy arrested, accused of destroying evidence

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of destroying evidence and filing a false crime report, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said the case against Richard Barrios stems from an arrest the deputy made last November in Camarillo.

It wasn't known Sunday if the 27-year-old has an attorney.

Barrios arrested a woman who was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance, the sheriff's office said. The woman consented to a urine test, which came up negative.

Instead of booking the sample into evidence, Barrios is accused of discarding it. He also wrote in his report that the suspect failed to provide a sample, authorities said.

The woman later provided another deputy with a second urine sample, which also tested negative for a controlled substance. The suspect was released without being charged.

Barrios could face charges including destroying evidence and filing a false police report, both felonies, the Ventura County Star reported.

Barrios, who's been with the sheriff's office since 2011, has been placed on paid administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted.

In 2016, Barrios pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace after getting into a fight with an 18-year-old man, according to the newspaper.