California court: Old police misconduct records are public

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California appeals court says law enforcement agencies must release police misconduct records even if the behavior occurred before a new transparency law took effect.

The 1st District Court of Appeal made public Friday a ruling knocking down a police union's argument that records created before Jan. 1 should be shielded. David Snyder of the First Amendment Coalition says the ruling applies to police agencies statewide.

California lawmakers voted last year that records of police shootings and misconduct should be public. It's prompted a flurry of lawsuits from police unions saying the law does not apply retroactively and they shouldn't have to release old records.

The Walnut Creek Police Officers' Association sought to block records in the case. Their attorneys did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.