California city believed 1st in US to ban new gas stations March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 6:33 p.m.
In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015, photo, motorists get gas at a station in Sacramento, Calif. A Northern California city has become what's believed to be the first in the country to ban all new gas stations in an effort to curb emissions. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Petaluma City Council voted unanimously Monday, March 1, 2021, to prohibit the creation, expansion, reconstruction and relocation of gas stations.
A Northern California city has become what's believed to be the first in the country to ban all new gas stations in an effort to curb emissions. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Petaluma City Council voted unanimously Monday, March 1, 2021, to prohibit the creation, expansion, reconstruction and relocation of gas stations.
PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California city has become what's believed to be the first in the country to ban all new gas stations in an effort to curb carbon emissions.
The Petaluma City Council voted unanimously Monday to prohibit the creation, expansion, reconstruction and relocation of gas stations, encouraging owners to transition to stations that serve electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.