California campaign watchdog investigates gas tax campaign

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's campaign watchdog is investigating whether a campaign to keep the state's recent gas tax hike in place violated campaign finance rules.

The Fair Political Practices Commission said Wednesday it will look into a complaint filed by the opposing campaign that alleges state employees were distributing fliers in support of the tax hike.

The FPPC wrote in a letter that it has not determined whether the allegations are valid but will investigate.

The director of California's transportation department says the workers identified by the gas tax repeal campaign were private contractors employed by the department. She says the agency is looking into the incident and telling contractors to refrain from political advocacy at worksites.

Gas tax opponents are supporting Proposition 6 on the November ballot to repeal the tax hike.