California bills aim at social media, medical disinformation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two California Democratic lawmakers took separate aim Tuesday at pandemic disinformation they claim receives a broad audience and misplaced credibility through social media platforms — rejecting concerns that their legislation might carry free speech or business privacy considerations.
Sen. Richard Pan's proposal, which still is being finalized, would require online platforms like Facebook to publicly disclose how their algorithms work and how they promote user content, including which data sets are used and how they rank the prominence of user posts.