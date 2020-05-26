California allows some reopening of barbershops, hair salons

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that barbershops and hair salons can reopen immediately in counties that have been cleared to move faster on lifting coronavirus restrictions.

The governor’s announcement is part of an ongoing relaxation of orders intended to help prevent spread of COVID-19.

The state’s guidance says customers and workers in barbershops and salons must wear face coverings during hair-cutting and other close-contact services.

Forty-seven of California’s 58 counties have been granted variances to state orders that allow them to move faster on reopening.

Los Angeles County and San Francisco Bay Area counties are not among them.