California Rep. Susan Davis to step down after 10 terms

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A long-serving member of Congress from Southern California will not seek another term.

Democrat Susan Davis says she's ready to return to her San Diego home, after serving in Congress since January 2001.

Her departure is unlikely to threaten the Democratic majority in the House.

It's regarded as a safe seat — Democrats hold a roughly 2-to-1 registration edge over Republicans in the 53rd District. And Hillary Clinton carried the district in the 2016 presidential election by 35 points.

The 75-year-old Davis says in a statement that she will not miss the long commutes to Washington. She promised to work hard for her constituents for the remainder of her term.

Davis is the second highest-ranking Democrat on the House Education and Labor and Armed Services committees.