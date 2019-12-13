California Rep. Porter: 'I will vote yes' for impeachment

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter on Friday said she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

The freshman California lawmaker revealed her decision in a tweet.

“The facts are clear: the articles of impeachment against the President are warranted. I will vote yes,” she posted, adding she has grown more concerned by Trump's conduct over the past six months.

Porter, whose district covers portions of central Orange County including Irvine, made the announcement shortly after the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines for two articles of impeachment.

Porter ousted a Republican incumbent last year and faces a difficult reelection bid in a district where Republicans have a small advantage in registered voters. Porter's victory in 2018 was part of a Democratic sweep that saw the final four Republican House seats in Orange County switch parties.

Porter is one of three first-year California Democrats to announce an intention to vote yes for impeachment. Reps. Harley Rouda and Mike Levin are the other two. Rep. Gil Cisneros has yet to announce his intentions.

The House is expected to vote on the articles next week. Porter is scheduled to hold a town hall event with constituents in Orange County on Saturday.