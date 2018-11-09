California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom announces first hires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Former Hillary Clinton staffer Ann O'Leary will serve as chief of staff to Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom.

Newsom announced the news Friday. He also hired former California Department of Finance Director Ana Matosantos to be his cabinet secretary.

Newsom officially takes over as governor in January.

O'Leary will be Newsom's highest ranking staffer and will help lead his transition team. She was a senior policy adviser to Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. She also worked in former President Bill Clinton's administration.

Matosantos will help the governor oversee state agencies in what is typically the second-highest ranking cabinet position. She served as finance director for both outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Newsom describes both women as talented public servants.