California GOP opens alternative pathway for 2020 delegates

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — California Republicans have approved a rule change intended to ensure the party can send delegates to the GOP's national convention next summer, even if President Donald Trump is kept off the state's 2020 primary ballot.

The measure is a response to a law signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in July that requires presidential candidates to release their tax returns, a move clearly aimed at the Republican president.

The one-time change was worked out with the Trump campaign and approved Sunday on a voice vote at a state party convention in Indian Wells.

It would allow the party to hold a convention after the 2020 state primary and determine the candidate — in this case Trump — who would compile a slate of delegates to send to the national convention.