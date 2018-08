Calendars

NEW MILFORD

Aug. 24: Teacher work day.

Aug. 27: Convocation, professional development day.

Aug. 28: Staff meetings and K-5 open house.

Aug. 29: First day of school for students.

Sept. 3: No school. Labor Day.

Sept. 6: K-12 professional development after school.

Sept. 10: No school. Rosh Hashanah.

Sept. 19: No school. Yom Kippur.

Oct. 4: K-12 professional development after school.

Oct. 5: No school. Professional development.

Oct. 8: No school. Columbus Day.

Nov. 1: K-12 professional development after school.

Nov. 5-6: Parent-teacher conferences.

Nov. 12: No school. Veterans Day observed.

Nov. 21-23: Thanksgiving recess.

Dec. 6: K-12 professional development after school.

Dec. 24-Jan. 1: Holiday recess.

Jan. 3: K-12 professional development after school.

Jan. 21: No school. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Feb. 7: K-12 professional development after school.

Feb. 18-19: Winter recess.

March 7: K-12 professional development after school.

April 13-14: K-5 parent-teacher conferences.

April 15-19: Spring recess.

May 2: K-12 professional development after school.

May 27: No school. Memorial Day.

June 6: K-12 professional development after school.

June 14: Early dismissal for last day of school without emergency closings. June 15-26 snow days will be added to the the ended of the year, if needed. Any additional days required will be taken from the April spring recess. Any additional days required in excess of those indicated will be taken from the remaining days in June.

*Graduation will be set by the Board of Education at its September 2018 meeting.

*The calendar was approved Aug. 8 by the New Milford Board of Education.

REGION 12

Aug. 24: Opening for staff. Professional development.

Aug. 27: First day of school.

Sept. 3: No school. Labor Day.

Oct. 5: No school. Professional development day.

Oct. 8: No school. Columbus Day.

Oct. 17-19: Half days for conferences.

Nov. 6: No school. Professional development day.

Nov. 12: No school. Veterans Day.

Nov. 21-23: Thanksgiving recess.

Dec. 24-Jan. 1: Winter recess.

Jan. 21: No school. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Feb. 18: Presidents’ Day.

Feb. 19: No school. Professional development day.

March 21-22: Half days for conferences.

April 15-18: Spring recess.

April 19: Good Friday.

May 27: No school. Memorial Day.

June 10-11: Half fday or last two days of school without emergency closings.

June 15: High school graduation..

Note: June 12-21 snow days will be added at end of year. Any additional days required will be taken from spring recess. Any additional days required in excess of those indicated will be taken from remaining days in June.

SHERMAN

Aug. 27: Opening day for teachers.

Aug. 28: Professional Development day.

Aug. 29: First day for students.

Sept. 3: No school. Labor Day.

Sept. 10: No school. Rosh Hashanah.

Sept. 17: K-5 open house, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20: Grades 6-8 open house, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 19: No school. Yom Kippur.

Sept. 25: Early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. for professional development.

Oct. 5: No school. Professional development day.

Oct. 8: No school. Columbus Day.

Oct. 23: Early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. for professional development.

Nov. 6: No school. Election Day. Professional development day.

Nov. 9: Veterans community celebration in school.

Nov. 15: Evening conferences.

Nov. 16: Early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. for conferences.

Nov. 19: Two-hour delayed opening for conferences.

Nov. 20: Early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. for conferences.

Nov. 21: Early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. for Thanksgiving holiday.

Nov. 22-23: Thanksgiving recess.

Dec. 24-Jan. 1: Winter recess.

Jan. 18: No school. Professional development day.

Jan. 21: No school. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Feb. 12: Early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. for professional development.

Feb. 18-19: No school. Presidents’ holiday.

March 11: Two-hour delayed opening for conferences.

March 12-13: Early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. for professional development.

April 9: Early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. for professional development.

April 15-19: Spring recess.

May 27: No school. Memorial Day.

June 11: Early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. for last day of school without emergency closings.

Days will be added to the calendar beginning June 12, through and including, June 21. If needed, additional snow days will be taken from spring recess beginning with April 19.

REGION 1 (KENT)

Aug. 27: First day of school.

Aug. 31: Regional professional development.

Sept. 3: No school. Labor Day.

Sept. 10: Rosh Hashanah.

Sept. 19: Yom Kippur.

Sept. 26: Early dismissal for elementary school students. PK-8 teacher professional development.

Sept. 27: Late opening for high school students. High school teacher professional development.

Oct. 8: No school. Columbus Day.

Oct. 17: Elementary conference days.

Oct. 18: Late opening for high school students. High school teacher professional development.

Nov. 7: Early dismissal for elementary school students. PK-8 teacher professional development.

Nov. 8: Late opening for high school students. High school teacher professional development.

Nov. 12: Veterans Day.

Nov. 21: Early dismissal for Thanksgiving recess.

Nov. 22-23: Thanksgiving recess.

Dec. 5: Early dismissal for elementary school students. PK-8 teacher professional development.

Dec. 6: Late opening for high school students. High school teacher professional development.

Dec. 21: Early dismissal for holiday.

Dec. 24-Jan. 3: Winter break.

Jan. 4: Regional professional development.

Jan. 21: No school. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Jan. 23: Early dismissal for elementary school students. PK-8 teacher professional development.

Jan. 24: Late opening for high school students. High school teacher professional development.

Feb. 6: Early dismissal for elementary school students. PK-8 teacher professional development.

Feb. 7: Late opening for high school students. High school teacher professional development.

Feb. 18-19: February break.

March 15: Regional professional development.

March 27: Early dismissal for elementary school students. PK-8 teacher professional development.

March 28: Late opening for high school students. High school teacher professional development.

April 3-4: Elementary conference days.

April 15-19: Spring recess.

April 24: Early dismissal for elementary school students. PK-8 teacher professional development.

April 25: Late opening for high school students. High school teacher professional development.

May 15: Early dismissal for elementary school students. PK-8 teacher professional development.

May 16: Late opening for high school students. High school teacher professional development.

May 27: No school. Memorial Day.

June 12: Last day of school without emergency closings.

June 13: Regional professional development, to be held the day after last day of school).

*Utilization of five snow days by Feb. 1 may require a reduction of the April vacation.

REGION 6 (WARREN)

Aug. 24: New teacher orientation.

Aug. 27: Convocation.

Aug. 28: Professional development.

Aug. 29: First day for students.

Sept. 3: No school. Labor Day.

Oct. 5: No school. Professional development.

Oct. 8: No school. Columbus Day.

Oct. 17-19: Early dismissal for elementary students. Conferences.

Nov. 6: No school. Professional development.

Nov. 7: Wamogo early dismissal for conferences.

Nov. 12: No school. Veterans Day.

Nov. 21-23: Thanksgiving recess.

Dec. 12: Early dismissal. Teacher work day.

Dec. 21: Early dismissal.

Dec. 24-Jan. 1: Winter recess.

Jan. 9: Early dismissal. Teacher work day.

Jan. 21: No school. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Feb. 6: Early dismissal. Teacher work day.

Feb. 18 : No school. Presidents' Day.

Feb. 19: No school. Professional development day.

March 6: Early dismissal. Teacher work day.

March 20-22: Early dismissal for elementary students. Conferences.

April 15-19: Spring recess.

May 8: Early dismissal. Teacher work day.

May 27: No school. Memorial Day.

June 12: Tentative last day of school without snow days.

REGION 14 (NONNEWAUG)

Following is the calendar for Region 14, which includes Nonnewaug High School.

Sept. 4: Teacher professional learning day.

Sept. 5: Teacher work day.

Sept. 3: No school. Labor Day.

Sept. 6: First day for students.

Oct. 8: No school. Columbus Day.

Nov. 6: Teacher professional learning day.

Nov. 21: Early dismissal.

Nov. 22-23: Thanksgiving recess.

Dec. 21: Early dismissal.

Dec. 24-Jan. 1: Winter recess.

Jan. 18: Early dismissal. Teacher professional learning.

Jan. 21: No school. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Feb. 15: No school. Professional learning day.

Feb. 18: Winter recess.

April 15-19: Spring recess.

May 24: Early dismissal. Professional learning.

May 27: No school. Memorial Day.

June 14: Last day of school without emergency closings.

ABBOTT TECH

Aug. 27-28: Professional development.

Aug. 29: First day of school. Grade 9 orientation.

Sept. 3: No school. Labor Day.

Sept. 4-28: STAR assessment.

Sept. 13: Wolverine welcome night, 5 p.m.

Sept. 28: No school for professional development.

Oct. 8: No school. Columbus Day.

Oct. 26: Early dismissal. Professional development.

Nov. 2: End of first marking period.

Nov. 5: Open house. Snow date, Nov. 8.

Nov. 6: No school. Professional development.

Nov. 12: No school. Veterans Day.

Nov. 13: Conferences. Snow date, Nov. 15.

Nov. 21: Early dismissal.

Nov. 22-23: Thanksgiving recess.

Dec. 4: Shop selection night. Snow date Dec. 6.

Dec. 17: Early dismissal. Professional development.

Dec. 21: Early dismissal.

Dec. 21-Jan 1: Winter recess.

Jan. 2-30: STAR assessment.

Jan. 4-Feb. 28: LAS links.

Jan. 21: No school. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Jan. 23: End of second marking period.

Jan. 30: Early dismissal for professional development.

Feb. 12: No school. Holiday.

Feb. 15: Half day (teacher give back).

Feb. 18: No school. Holiday.

Feb. 19: No school. Vacation.

March 6: No school. Professional development.

March 11: Bring parents to shop. Snow date, March 14.

March 19: Early dismissal. Professional development.

March 26: SAT for 11th grade.

March 29: No schools. Skills USA.

April 5: End of third marking period.

April 10: Early dismissal. Professional development.

April 12: Half day (teacher give back).

April 15-18: Spring recess.

April 19: No school. Good Friday.

May 1-29: STAR assessment.

May 2: Evening of the Arts, 5 p.m.

May 15: Incoming freshmen orientation, 6 p.m.

May 24: Half day (teacher give back).

May 27: No school. Memorial Day.

June 10: Early dismissal.

July 14: Tentative last day.

June 17: Tentative last teacher day.

June 19: Tentative graduation date.

June 21: End of built in snow days.

June 24: Tentative last day for teacher if snow days are used.

June 21: Last day of school with five snow days.