\u00a0 Aug. 6 Medieval Murder Mystery play for grades 6-12 at the Maxx in New Milford. Bridgewater Hilltop Center\u2019s hoedown, at 132 Hut Hill Road is tonight from 5-8 p.m., at the Hilltop Center \u00a0 \u00a0 Aug. 7 Kent Memorial Library special reception for artist Thomas Franken \u00a0 Aug. 8 Washington: Join the Gunn Historical Museum and weaver Ellen Goldman at the Washington Town Party at the Spring Hill Arts Gathering at 292 Bee Brook Road from 1-4 p.m. \u00a0 Aug. 12 The Minor Memorial Library at 23 South Street will present NASA Solar System Ambassador William Cloutier as he hosts a Perseids Star Party from 8 to 9:30 p.m. \u00a0 Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14 Washington: Gunn Memorial Library genealogy sessions will be led by genealogy buff, John Dwyer in the Wykeham Room. \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0Aug. 13-15 Sherman: The historical society\u2019s Barn Sale \u00a0 Aug. 14 The Roxbury Congregational Church\u2019s 17th annual tag\/bake sale The New Milford Youth Agency is sponsoring a Blood Drive from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at The Maxx, 94 Railroad St. \u00a0Aug. 21 The Roger Sherman Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will be having a tag sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the John Pettitbone Community Center, New Milford. Ongoing \u00a0 Aug. 7-29 Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio presents \u201cA Legacy of Light\u201d oil paintings by Mark Wells \u00a0 Aug. 7-Sept. 26 New Milford: Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio New Members show \u201cIndian Summer\u201d featuring paintings, photographs, jewelry, pottery, glass, cards and more. \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0To Aug. 13 New Milford Library, Summer reading BINGO \u00a0 To Aug. 14 KMR Arts in Washington is presenting its new show, Klea McKenna. \u00a0To Aug. 25 More than 20 senior artists are displaying their works in the Sherman Commission on Aging \u201cSenior Art Show\u201d at the Sherman Library \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 To Aug. 28 Burnham Library, Bridgewater, exhibit \u201cSunrise in the Park\u201d \u2014 oil paintings by Peter Wiehl. \u00a0 To Aug. 30 \u201cTake a Closer Look\u201d exhibit of nature photos by Jody Hyman at the New Milford Public Library \u00a0 \u00a0 To Aug. 31 Kent Memorial Library is hosting artwork by Thomas Franken in the exhibit: \u201cNew and Favorites, Art by Franken.\u201d \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0Through the summer Paradice Classic Cruisers\u2019 free family friendly Cruise Nights, Litchfield Crossings, New Milford, every Tuesday night New Milford Library, Sweet Summertime Cookin\u2019 Trinity Lutheran Church in New Milford summer service schedule \u00a0 \u00a0To Sept. 4 \u201cHandwoven Rugs by Jane Doyle\u201d show will open with a reception at the Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury Washington, Byrde + the b will hold the Faith Vicinanza \u201cColor Meditations,\u201d an exhibit of mandala paintings \u00a0 To Labor Day weekend Kent Historical Society\u2019s \u201cFound in Collection\u201d exhibit will open at the Seven Hearths Museum. \u00a0 Oct. 9 Annual All Hallows cemetery tour at Center Cemetery in New Milford hosted by the New Milford Historical Society & Museum, New Milford Public Library and Center Cemetery. The tour will be highlighted by visits with many prominent citizens from New Milford\u2019s past at their respective gravesites. \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0Sundays to December Elephant\u2019s Trunk flea market, New Milford