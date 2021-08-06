Aug. 6

Medieval Murder Mystery play for grades 6-12 at the Maxx in New Milford.

Bridgewater Hilltop Center’s hoedown, at 132 Hut Hill Road is tonight from 5-8 p.m., at the Hilltop Center

Aug. 7

Kent Memorial Library special reception for artist Thomas Franken

Aug. 8

Washington: Join the Gunn Historical Museum and weaver Ellen Goldman at the Washington Town Party at the Spring Hill Arts Gathering at 292 Bee Brook Road from 1-4 p.m.

Aug. 12

The Minor Memorial Library at 23 South Street will present NASA Solar System Ambassador William Cloutier as he hosts a Perseids Star Party from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14

Washington: Gunn Memorial Library genealogy sessions will be led by genealogy buff, John Dwyer in the Wykeham Room.

Aug. 13-15

Sherman: The historical society’s Barn Sale

Aug. 14

The Roxbury Congregational Church’s 17th annual tag/bake sale

The New Milford Youth Agency is sponsoring a Blood Drive from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at The Maxx, 94 Railroad St.

Aug. 21

The Roger Sherman Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will be having a tag sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the John Pettitbone Community Center, New Milford.

Ongoing

Aug. 7-29

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio presents “A Legacy of Light” oil paintings by Mark Wells

Aug. 7-Sept. 26

New Milford: Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio New Members show “Indian Summer” featuring paintings, photographs, jewelry, pottery, glass, cards and more.

To Aug. 13

New Milford Library, Summer reading BINGO

To Aug. 14

KMR Arts in Washington is presenting its new show, Klea McKenna.

To Aug. 25

More than 20 senior artists are displaying their works in the Sherman Commission on Aging “Senior Art Show” at the Sherman Library

To Aug. 28

Burnham Library, Bridgewater, exhibit “Sunrise in the Park” — oil paintings by Peter Wiehl.

To Aug. 30

“Take a Closer Look” exhibit of nature photos by Jody Hyman at the New Milford Public Library

To Aug. 31

Kent Memorial Library is hosting artwork by Thomas Franken in the exhibit: “New and Favorites, Art by Franken.”

Through the summer

Paradice Classic Cruisers’ free family friendly Cruise Nights, Litchfield Crossings, New Milford, every Tuesday night

New Milford Library, Sweet Summertime Cookin’

Trinity Lutheran Church in New Milford summer service schedule

To Sept. 4

“Handwoven Rugs by Jane Doyle” show will open with a reception at the Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury

Washington, Byrde + the b will hold the Faith Vicinanza “Color Meditations,” an exhibit of mandala paintings

To Labor Day weekend

Kent Historical Society’s “Found in Collection” exhibit will open at the Seven Hearths Museum.

Oct. 9

Annual All Hallows cemetery tour at Center Cemetery in New Milford hosted by the New Milford Historical Society & Museum, New Milford Public Library and Center Cemetery. The tour will be highlighted by visits with many prominent citizens from New Milford’s past at their respective gravesites.

Sundays to December

Elephant’s Trunk flea market, New Milford