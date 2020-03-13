Calendar

Arts

BRIDGEWATER

“Commonality of Women” art by Cheryl Nelson of Bridgewater: Runs through March 28. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“Wilderness of New England” - works by Ray Olsen: Runs through April 29. Library, 32 North Main St.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Megan Marden: March 21-May 2. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Music/Dance

KENT

Music in the Nave concert with Manhattan String Quartet: POSTPONED. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of route 7 and 341.

“Songs of the British Isles” with Kent Singers: March 22, 3 p.m. At St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of Main and Bridge streets. $20/adult. Free/child under 12. For more information, call 860-619-8110 or visit www.kentsingers.com.

NEW MILFORD

5th annual Irish music and dance show: March 14, 1-4 p.m. Hosted by the Blue Yodels and sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts and True Blue Home Care at The Maxx, 94 Railroad St.

SHERMAN

Jazz concert with the TJ Thompson Trio: March 14, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. Tickets are $20 for JCC members and $25 for non-members and may be purchased at www.jccinsherman.org or by calling 860-355-8050.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Program with Jamie Bernstein, oldest daughter of Leonard Bernstein: March 20, 6:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. Author of “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein,” For more information or to register, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-354-6937.

KENT

“West Side Story” lecture series: March 14; screening of 1961 film “West Side Story,” 2:30 p.m. March 21: “Leonard Bernstein: ‘West Side Story,” 2:30 p.m. With music lecturer Jeffrey Engel, adjunct professor at Northwestern CT Community College. March 28: “Book Talk: ‘Dancing Man’: A Broadway Choreographer’s Journey” with author Tom Santopietro, who will interview Kent resident and noted choreographer Bob Avian as they discuss their new book “Dancing Man: A Broadway Choreographer’s Journey,” 2:30 p.m. Presented by library at town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Spring book discussion: March 26: “One Plus One” by Joio Moyes, 5-6:15 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Betty Krasne, PhD. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Coffee & Conversation with the Dems: March 14, 9-11 a.m. At Education Without Walls, 65 Bridge St. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (D-5th) has been invited to attend.

Coffee and Conversation with the Mayor: March 14, 9:30-11 a.m. E. Paul Martin Meeting Room at Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St.

Food drive to benefit New Milford Food Bank: March 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Lions Club at Stop & Shop, 180 Danbury Road.

Pancake ‘brinner’: March 14, 4:30-7 p.m. Hosted by Boy Scout Troop 31 at First Congregational Church, 36 Main St. $7/person. $25/family of 5.

Corned beef dinner: March 14, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $5/child under 12. Benefits Palm Rebekah Lodge #43.

Caregivers Support Group: March 17, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Transition resource fair: POSTPONED. Co-hosted by New Milford High School and the Litchfield Hills Transition Center at Sarah Noble Intermediate School, Sunny Valley Road. With reps from variety of organizations that help families of those with disabilities.

Chamber of Commerce Business Scene: March 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by The Homestead Inn and Brookfield Technology Center at the Homestead Inn, 5 Elm St.

Great Brook Sugarhouse open houses: March 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 22, noon-5 p.m. Youth Agency’s Great Brook Sugarhouse at Sullivan Farm, 140 Park Lane Road (Route 202).

Roast beef dinner: March 21, 4:30-7 p.m. Held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

“The Original Snowbirds”: March 25, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford. To register, call 860-355-0971.

ROXBURY

Program of Irish poetry: March 15, 2 p.m. Library, South Street. Moderated by Douglas Winkel and feature poems selected by Georgette Miller, Roxbury luminaries Ellen McCourt, Joe Godfrey, Jenny Schuck and Elizabeth Hubbard, who will read the poems.

Program about Meadow Habitat Project at Gavel Family Farm Preserve: March 26, 7 p.m. Presented by Roxbury Land Trust at town hall, Route 67. With guest speaker resident Adrian Wagner who is revitalizing the meadow for the trust. For more information, visit www.roxburylandtrust.org, email barbara@roxburylandtrust.org or call 860-350-4148.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond Farm events: March 14: bluebird walk and talk, 10 a.m.-noon. March 14: signs of spring walk and talk, 1-3 p.m. March 24: bird walk and birding basics program, 8-10 a.m. March 26: take a hike Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, fees and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

Program on nearby outside recreational places: March 22: habitats, activities and trails at White Memorial Foundation in Litchfield, 1-3 p.m. Presented by Naromi Land Trust at Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050 por email info@jccinsherman.org.

WASHINGTON

HORSE volunteer day: March 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Rain date, March 15. HORSE of Connecticut, 38 Wilbur Road.

Washington History Club in the Morning meeting: “Washington Hotels, Taverns and Inns”: March 16, 10 a.m. Presented by Gunn Historical Museum staff at senior center, Bryan Hall Plaza.

Movie screenings: March 16: “JoJo Rabbit,” 1 p.m. March 23: “Knives Out,” 1 p.m. March 30: “Dark Waters,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Shepaug World Affairs Forum on topic of realities of advocacy for human rights with a focus on diplomacy in today's world: March 21, 2-4 p.m. Presented by Shepaug Valley School at Judy Black Park and Gardens in Washington Depot. With former journalist and human rights activist Wendy Luers and Shepaug student panelists.

Book talk and signing: March 24, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Beatriz Williams, author of “The Wicked Redhead and All The Ways We Said Goodbye.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

New Beginnings of Northwest CT divorce support group: Starts March 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m. and meets for 10 weeks. First Congregational Church on the Green. Pre-registration is required by calling 860-868-0569.

THEATER

NEW MILFORD

“The Addams Family”: POSTPONED. New Milford High School, Route 7.

SHERMAN

“3 by TENN” - three plays by Tennessee Williams: Fridays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. March 13-28, as well as March 15 and 22 2 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39 North. For more information, tickets and reservations, call the 5 Route 39 playhouse at 860-354-3622.

WASHINGTON

“Little Shop of Horrors”: March 13-14, 7 p.m. March 15, 3 p.m. Shepaug Valley School, South Street. $10/general admission. $5/student, senior citizen and veteran. Tickets can be reserved by calling 860-717-2444 and purchased at the door.