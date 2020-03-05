Calendar

“Commonality of Women” art by Cheryl Nelson of Bridgewater: Reception, March 8, 2-4 p.m. Runs through March 28. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA student show: March 7-8, 1-5 p.m. Kent Art Association gallery, 21 South Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

“Wilderness of New England” - works by Ray Olsen: Runs through April 29. Library, 32 North Main St.

ROXBURY

“Pond’s Edge” - works by John Thompson: Runs through April 11. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

“Magnificent Birds” - photos by Jeff Ginsburg and Lu Li: Artist talk, March 14, 1 p.m. Show runs through April 1. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

“Moving Parts” - exhibit of works by Jen Abbott-Tillou: Runs through March 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Music in the Nave concert with Manhattan String Quartet: March 14, 7 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of route 7 and 341. Tickets are $15 in advance at http://bit.ly/mansq and $20 at the door. Students will be admitted for free. For more information, call 860-927-3486.

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

5th annual Irish music and dance show: March 14, 1-4 p.m. Hosted by the Blue Yodels and sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts and True Blue Home Care at The Maxx, 94 Railroad St.

SPECIAL EVENTS

KENT

“West Side Story” lecture series: March 7: “West Side Story and William Shakespeare” with panelists Athenaide Dallett and Geoff Stewart, members of Kent School faculty, and Patrick Beer, a member of South Kent School faculty, 2:30 p.m. March 14; screening of 1961 film “West Side Story,” 2:30 p.m. by library at town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Irish Dinner Night: March 7, 6 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road (Route 7 North). $12/adult. $6/child 5-13. Free/child under 5. $40 family maximum.

Greater New Milford Parkinson’s Support Group: March 11, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Meets the second Wednesday of each month, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-355-6075.

New Milford Senior Citizens Advisory Board’s annual open meeting: March 12, 9:30 a.m. At New Milford Senior Center, Richmond Citizen Center at 40 Main St. Open to public.

Program with mentalist/illusionist Nicholas Wallace: March 13. Presented by Harrybrooke Park at Western Connecticut State University’s White Hall Theater, Danbury. Tickets start at $15 and are available at https://wcsu.showare.com/ordertickets.asp?p=543&src=eventperformances or by calling the box office at 203-837-8499.

Coffee & Conversation with the Dems: March 14, 9-11 a.m. At Education Without Walls, 65 Bridge St. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (D-5th) has been invited to attend.

Coffee and Conversation with the Mayor: March 14, 9:30-11 a.m. E. Paul Martin Meeting Room at Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St.

Food drive to benefit New Milford Food Bank: March 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Lions Club at Stop & Shop, 180 Danbury Road.

Corned beef dinner: March 14, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $5/child under 12. Benefits Palm Rebekah Lodge #43.

“Second Saturday Stars” - “Return to Venus”: March 14, 8-10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Caregivers Support Group: March 17, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

“End of Life” expert panel discussion: March 18, 6 p.m. Co-presented by Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation and NMVNA and Hospice at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehab, 30 Park Lane East. For more information and RSP, call 860-355-0971, ext. 11.

Transition resource fair: March 18, 6-8 p.m. Co-hosted by New Milford High School and the Litchfield Hills Transition Center at Sarah Noble Intermediate School, Sunny Valley Road. With reps from variety of organizations that help families of those with disabilities.

ROXBURY

“Full Spectrum Joint Care: From Supplements to Surgery…and Everything in Between”: March 7, 2 p.m. Library, South Street. With Drs. John Keggi and James Prado of Orthopaedics New England in Middlebury.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond Farm events: March 8: nature walk, 4-6 p.m. March 10, 10 a.m.-noon. March 14: bluebird walk and talk, 10 a.m.-noon. March 14: signs of spring walk and talk, 1-3 p.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, fees and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

WASHINGTON

Discussion of “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming” by David Wallace-Wells: March 10, 6:30 p.m. Snow date, March 17. Library, Wykeham Road. With Washington Environmental Council board members Karen Silk, Terri Tibbatts and Monique Gil Rogers. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Washington History Club in the Morning meeting: “Washington Hotels, Taverns and Inns”: March 16, 10 a.m. Presented by Gunn Historical Museum staff at senior center, Bryan Hall Plaza.

THEATER

NEW MILFORD

“Constellations”: Fridays-Saturdays through March 7, 8 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. Feb. 27, pay-what-you-can-night, 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-6863.

“The Addams Family”: March 20-21 and March 27-28 at 7 p.m., as well as March 22 at 3 p.m. and March 28 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance by calling the box office at 860-354-6647, ext. 1552, and $15 at the door. Credit cards incur an additional $1.50 fee per ticket.

SHERMAN

“3 By Tenn.” - three plays by Tennessee Williams: Fridays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. March 13-28, as well as March 15 and 22 2 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39 North. For more information, tickets and reservations, call the 5 Route 39 playhouse at 860-354-3622.

WASHINGTON

“Little Shop of Horrors”: March 13-14, 7 p.m. March 15, 3 p.m. Shepaug Valley School, South Street. $10/general admission. $5/student, senior citizen and veteran. Tickets can be reserved by calling 860-717-2444 and purchased at the door.