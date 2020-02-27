Calendar

Exhibit of pastels by Lee Skalkos of Newtown: Runs through Feb. 29. Library, 62 Main St. South.

“Commonality of Women” art by Cheryl Nelson of Bridgewater: March 1-28. Reception, March 8, 2-4 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“People, Places and Things” - exhibit of works by Susan Grisell of Gaylordsville: Runs through Feb. 29. Presented by library at library’s temporary gallery at 19 and 23 Kent Green Boulevard. To RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

KAA student show: Opening reception, Feb. 29, 2-4 p.m. Also open March 1 and March 7-8, 1-5 p.m. Kent Art Association gallery, 21 South Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

“Wilderness of New England” - works by Ray Olsen: March 2-April 29. Library, 32 North Main St.

ROXBURY

“Pond’s Edge” - works by John Thompson: Opening reception, Feb. 29, 2-4 p.m. Runs through April 11. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

“Magnificent Birds” - photos by Jeff Ginsburg and Lu Li: Artist talk, March 14, 1 p.m. Show runs through April 1. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

“Moving Parts” - exhibit of works by Jen Abbott-Tillou: Runs through March 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Music in the Nave concert with Manhattan String Quartet: March 14, 7 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of route 7 and 341. Tickets are $15 in advance at http://bit.ly/mansq and $20 at the door. Students will be admitted for free. For more information, call 860-927-3486.

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

5th annual Irish music and dance show: March 14, 1-4 p.m. Hosted by the Blue Yodels and sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts and True Blue Home Care at The Maxx, 94 Railroad St.

SHERMAN

Concert with the Mighty Ploughboys: Feb. 29, 7 p.m. Snow date, March 28. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $25/general admission ticket. $40/VIP JCC member ticket. $50/VIP non-member ticket. F Advance ticket sales are encouraged by visiting www.jccinsherman.org, by calling 860-355-8050 or emailing info@jccinsherman.org by Feb. 28.

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

AREA TOWNS

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

“Spymistresses: The Story of Allied Women Spies of WWII”: Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With author John Cilio. For more information and RSVP, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-354-6937.

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver needles, 1 p.m. VNA blood pressure check, second Tuesday of each month, 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi with instructor Dee Calvey, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m..Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

KENT

Book talk and signing with Nan Rossiter: Feb. 29, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street. Author of new book “Promises of the Heart: Savannah Skies Series, Book 1.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

“West Side Story” lecture series: March 7: “West Side Story and William Shakespeare” with panelists Athenaide Dallett and Geoff Stewart, members of Kent School faculty, and Patrick Beer, a member of South Kent School faculty, 2:30 p.m. March 14: screening of 1961 film “West Side Story,” 2:30 p.m. Presented by library at town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone grieving the death of a spouse. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Caregivers Support Group: March 3 and 17, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Irish Dinner Night: March 7, 6 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road (Route 7 North). $12/adult. $6/child 5-13. Free/child under 5. $40 family maximum.

Greater New Milford Parkinson’s Support Group: March 11, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Meets the second Wednesday of each month, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-355-6075.

New Milford Senior Citizens Advisory Board’s annual open meeting: March 12, 9:30 a.m. At New Milford Senior Center, Richmond Citizen Center at 40 Main St. Open to public.

Program with mentalist/illusionist Nicholas Wallace: March 13. Presented by Harrybrooke Park at Western Connecticut State University’s White Hall Theater, Danbury. Tickets start at $15 and are available at https://wcsu.showare.com/ordertickets.asp?p=543&src=eventperformances or by calling the box office at 203-837-8499.

ROXBURY

“Full Spectrum Joint Care: From Supplements to Surgery…and Everything in Between”: March 7, 2 p.m. Library, South Street. With Drs. John Keggi and James Prado of Orthopaedics New England in Middlebury.

SHERMAN

Deer Pond Farm events: March 8: nature walk, 4-6 p.m. March 10, 10 a.m.-noon. March 14: bluebird walk and talk, 10 a.m.-noon. March 14: signs of spring walk and talk, 1-3 p.m. Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, fees and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

WASHINGTON

Visual presentation and book signing: Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m. Snow date, March 3. Library, Wykeham Road. With historian and author Tom Shachtman, author of “The Founding Fortunes: How the Wealthy Paid for and Profited from America’s Revolution.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Blizzard Tag Sale: Feb. 29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 78 Green Hill Road.

“DNA & Your Family Tree”: March 5, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Jennifer Zinck, president of the Connecticut Professional Genealogists Council. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Discussion of “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming” by David Wallace-Wells: March 10, 6:30 p.m. Snow date, March 17. Library, Wykeham Road. With Washington Environmental Council board members Karen Silk, Terri Tibbatts and Monique Gil Rogers. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

THEATER

NEW MILFORD

“Constellations”: Fridays-Saturdays through March 7, 8 p.m. March 1, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. Feb. 27, pay-what-you-can-night, 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-6863.

WASHINGTON

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”: Feb. 28-29, 7 p.m. The Gunnery’s Tisch Family Auditorium at the Thomas S. Perakos Arts and Community Center on campus, 99 Green Hill Road. Free. Registration required by calling 860-350-0177.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: March 13-14, 7 p.m. March 15, 3 p.m. Shepaug Valley School, South Street. $10/general admission. $5/student, senior citizen and veteran. Tickets can be reserved by calling 860-717-2444 and purchased at the door.