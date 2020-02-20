Calendar

Exhibit of pastels by Lee Skalkos of Newtown: Runs through Feb. 29. Library, 62 Main St. South.

“Commonality of Women” art by Cheryl Nelson of Bridgewater: March 1-28. Reception, March 8, 2-4 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“People, Places and Things” - exhibit of works by Susan Grisell of Gaylordsville: Runs through Feb. 29. Presented by library at library’s temporary gallery at 19 and 23 Kent Green Boulevard. To RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

KAA student show: Opening reception, Feb. 29, 2-4 p.m. Also open March 1 and March 7-8, 1-5 p.m. Kent Art Association gallery, 21 South Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

“Wilderness of New England” - works by Ray Olsen: March 2-April 29. Library, 32 North Main St.

ROXBURY

“The Artist’s Dance” - works by Peter Frisbie: Exhibit runs through Feb. 22. Library, South Street.

“Pond’s Edge” - works by John Thompson: Opening reception, Feb. 29, 2-4 p.m. Runs through April 11. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

“Water and Sky” - works by Beth Carlson: Runs through Feb. 19. Library, Sherman Center.

“Magnificent Birds” - photos by Jeff Ginsburg and Lu Li: Opening reception, Feb. 21, 6-7:30 p.m. Artist talk, March 14, 1 p.m. Show runs through April 1. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

“Moving Parts” - exhibit of works by Jen Abbott-Tillou: Runs through March 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Feb. 23: supper/concert club, 4 p.m. Sign up required. Feb. 24: line dancing with Jill Weiss, 11 a.m. Feb. 24: Aging Mastery Program, 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver needles, 1 p.m. VNA blood pressure check, second Tuesday of each month, 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi with instructor Dee Calvey, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m..Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

KENT

“Songs for a New World” with Marvelwood School music program members: Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m. At Marvelwood School. Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m. At Kent Community House, Route 7.

“A Class About Grief”: Feb. 26 (snow date, March 4) and March 4, 7 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Kent resident Ron Marasco, PhD, author of “About Grief: Insights, Setbacks, Grace Notes, Taboos.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Book talk and signing with Nan Rossiter: Feb. 29, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street. Author of new book “Promises of the Heart: Savannah Skies Series, Book 1.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

“West Side Story” lecture series: March 7: “West Side Story and William Shakespeare” with panelists Athenaide Dallett and Geoff Stewart, members of Kent School faculty, and Patrick Beer, a member of South Kent School faculty, 2:30 p.m. March 14; screening of 1961 film “West Side Story,” 2:30 p.m. Presented by library at town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesdsapgay, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone grieving the death of a spouse. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Exhibit of items from Metichewan Grange: Ongoing. At historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Bingo: Thursdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. Food available to buy, 5:15 p.m. Games, 6:30 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road.

Wine and beer tasting to benefit NMHS Grad Party: Feb. 21, 7-9:30 p.m. Snow date, Feb. 28. At St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. Tickets are $25 in advance at www.nmhsgradparty.org and during business hours at Images Unlimited, JoJo’s Deli and Oak Barrel Wine & Spirits, and $35 at the door.

Book signing and mini-concert with Angelo Paul Ramunni: Feb. 23, 2-3:30 p.m. Snow date, March 1. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave. Ramunni, founder of the New England Accordion Connection & Museum Company in Canaan, will share stories from his newly-published book, “Accordion Stories from the Heart.”

Course on how to create animal-based silhouette painting with a sunset background: Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Veterans session: Feb. 26, 9-11:30 a.m. Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St. With Peter DiMaria, veterans service officer. For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.

Ash Wednesday events: Feb. 26: Ash Wednesday ashes, 7-8 a.m. Soup supper, 6 p.m. Holy Eucharist and ashes, 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

“Parents as Partners” program about anxiety: Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m. Presented by New Milford Public Schools Office of Student Affairs at Sarah Noble Intermediate School, Sunny Valley Road. For more information and RSVP, email morsel@newmilfordps.org. Childcare will be available. Arrangements can be made at registration time.

Lunch & Learn Seminar: “Narcan Training”: Feb. 27, noon-1:15 p.m. Co-presented by Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce and New Milford Police Department in E. Paul Martin Meeting Room at Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080.

Irish Dinner Night: March 7, 6 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road (Route 7 North). $12/adult. $6/child 5-13. Free/child under 5. $40 family maximum.

SHERMAN

Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm offerings: Feb. 22 and 26: bird walk, 10 a.m.-noon.Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

“Madagascar: Mysterious Island with Amazing Wildlife”: Feb. 22, 2 p.m. Library, Sherman Center. With bird expert Angela Dimmitt. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

Series on nearby outside recreational places: Feb. 23: habitats, activities and trails at Deer Pond Farm in Sherman, 1-3 p.m. March 22: habitats, activities and trails at White Memorial Foundation in Litchfield, 1-3 p.m. Presented by Naromi Land Trust at Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050 por email info@jccinsherman.org.

“Spymistresses: The Story of Allied Women Spies of WWII”: Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With author John Cilio. For more information and RSVP, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-354-6937.

WARREN

Pancake breakfast: Feb. 23, 7:30-11 a.m. Hosted by Women’s Auxiliary of Warren Volunteer Fire Company at Warren Community Center, Sackett Hill Road. $5/adult. $2/child over 3. Free/child under 3.

WASHINGTON

Puppetry festival: Feb. 22: “Mary Puppets” by Rosalita’s Puppets, 10:30 a.m. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202). $8 at door and at www.washingtonmontessori.org/puppetshows. Free/child under 2.

Movie screening: Feb. 24: “Ford v. Ferrari,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Visual presentation and book signing: Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m. Snow date, March 3. Library, Wykeham Road. With historian and author Tom Shachtman, author of “The Founding Fortunes: How the Wealthy Paid for and Profited from America’s Revolution.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Blizzard Tag Sale: Feb. 29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 78 Green Hill Road.

“DNA & Your Family Tree”: March 5, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Jennifer Zinck, president of the Connecticut Professional Genealogists Council. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

THEATER

NEW MILFORD

“Constellations”: Fridays-Saturdays, Feb. 21-March 7, 8 p.m. March 1, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. Feb. 20, free dress rehearsal for seniors, 8 p.m. Feb. 27, pay-what-you-can-night, 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-6863.

Auditions for “Morning’s At Seven”: Feb. 24-25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. Appointments for auditions are encouraged and should be addressed to frank.arcaro@gmail.com or made by calling 917-690-2460.