Calendar

Exhibit of pastels by Lee Skalkos of Newtown: Runs through Feb. 29. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“People, Places and Things” - exhibit of works by Susan Grisell of Gaylordsville: Runs through Feb. 29. Presented by library at library’s temporary gallery at 19 and 23 Kent Green Boulevard. To RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

ROXBURY

“The Artist’s Dance” - works by Peter Frisbie: Exhibit runs through Feb. 22. Library, South Street.

“Pond’s Edge” - works by John Thompson: Opening reception, Feb. 29, 2-4 p.m. Runs through April 11. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

“Water and Sky” - works by Beth Carlson: Runs through Feb. 19. Library, Sherman Center.

“Magnificent Birds” - photos by Jeff Ginsburg and Lu Li: Opening reception, Feb. 21, 6-7:30 p.m. Artist talk, March 14, 1 p.m. Show runs through April 1. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

“Moving Parts” - exhibit of works by Jen Abbott-Tillou: Runs through March 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Feb. 20: bingo, 1 p.m. $1/first card. 50 cents/each additional card. Feb. 23: supper/concert club, 4 p.m. Sign up required. Feb. 24: line dancing with Jill Weiss, 11 a.m. Feb. 24: Aging Mastery Program, 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver needles, 1 p.m. VNA blood pressure check, second Tuesday of each month, 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi with instructor Dee Calvey, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m..Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Program with author Linda G. Palma: Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information and RSVP, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-.354-6937.

KENT

“A Class About Grief”: Feb. 26 (snow date, March 4) and March 4, 7 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Kent resident Ron Marasco, PhD, author of “About Grief: Insights, Setbacks, Grace Notes, Taboos.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Book talk and signing with Nan Rossiter: Feb. 29, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street. Author of new book “Promises of the Heart: Savannah Skies Series, Book 1.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Bingo: Thursdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. Food available to buy, 5:15 p.m. Games, 6:30 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road.

Coffee with the Mayor: Feb. 15, 9:30-11 a.m. E. Paul Martin Meeting Room at Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St.

Musical Arts Conference competition: Feb. 15, 5-8 p.m. At New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $15/adult. $8/child under 10.

Roast beef dinner: Feb. 15, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Spaghetti suppers: Feb. 15, 5-7 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road. $10/adult. $4/child 6-12. Free/child 5 and under.

VFW Sweetheart Dance: Feb. 15, 6-10 p.m. VFW, Avery Road. Dinner, dancing, raffles, cash bar. $25/person.

Caregivers Support Group: Feb. 18, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Program about Seven Wonders of the World: Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Tech help: Feb. 20.Third Thursday of each month: drop-in tech help, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

Wine and beer tasting to benefit NMHS Grad Party: Feb. 21, 7-9:30 p.m. Snow date, Feb. 28. At St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. Tickets are $25 in advance at www.nmhsgradparty.org and during business hours at Images Unlimited, JoJo’s Deli and Oak Barrel Wine & Spirits, and $35 at the door.

Book signing and mini-concert with Angelo Paul Ramunni: Feb. 23, 2-3:30 p.m. Snow date, March 1. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave. Ramunni, founder of the New England Accordion Connection & Museum Company in Canaan, will share stories from his newly-published book, “Accordion Stories from the Heart.”

Course on how to create animal-based silhouette painting with a sunset background: Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Veterans session: Feb. 26, 9-11:30 a.m. Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St. With Peter DiMaria, veterans service officer. For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.

“Parents as Partners” program about anxiety: Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m. Presented by New Milford Public Schools Office of Student Affairs at Sarah Noble Intermediate School, Sunny Valley Road. For more information and RSVP, email morsel@newmilfordps.org. Childcare will be available. Arrangements can be made at registration time.

SHERMAN

Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm offerings: Feb. 19: “Trees in Winter: Adaptations & Identification,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 22 and 26: bird walk, 10 a.m.-noon.Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

“Madagascar: Mysterious Island with Amazing Wildlife”: Feb. 22, 2 p.m. Library, Sherman Center. With bird expert Angela Dimmitt. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

Series on nearby outside recreational places: Feb. 23: habitats, activities and trails at Deer Pond Farm in Sherman, 1-3 p.m. March 22: habitats, activities and trails at White Memorial Foundation in Litchfield, 1-3 p.m. Presented by Naromi Land Trust at Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050 por email info@jccinsherman.org.

“Spymistresses: The Story of Allied Women Spies of WWII”: Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With author John Cilio. For more information and RSVP, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-354-6937.

WASHINGTON

Puppetry festival: Feb. 15: “A Woodland Cinderella” by Deborah Costine, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22: “Mary Puppets” by Rosalita’s Puppets, 10:30 a.m. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202). $8 at door and at www.washingtonmontessori.org

/puppetshows. F ree/child under 2.

HORSE Valentine’s celebration: Feb. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Snow date, Feb. 16. HORSE, 43 Wilbur Road.

Discussion and book signing with Wayne Reid and Judge Charles Gill: Feb. 16, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road.

Washington History Club at Night meeting: Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m. At library, Wykeham Road. Topic: Washington road crews, and Washington past and present roads.

Movie screenings: Feb. 24: “Ford v. Ferrari,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

THEATER

NEW MILFORD

“Constellations”: Fridays-Saturdays, Feb. 21-March 7, 8 p.m. March 1, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. Feb. 20, free dress rehearsal for seniors, 8 p.m. Feb. 27, pay-what-you-can-night, 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-6863.

Auditions for “Morning’s At Seven”: Feb. 24-25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. Appointments for auditions are encouraged and should be addressed to frank.arcaro@gmail.com or made by calling 917-690-2460.