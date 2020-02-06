Calendar

Exhibit of pastels by Lee Skalkos of Newtown: Runs through Feb. 29. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“People, Places and Things” - exhibit of works by Susan Grisell of Gaylordsville: Runs through Feb. 29. Presented by library at library’s temporary gallery at 19 and 23 Kent Green Boulevard. To RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Journeys, A Retrospective - works by Grace Scharr McEnaney of Newtown: Runs through Feb. 9. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“The Artist’s Dance” - works by Peter Frisbie: Exhibit runs through Feb. 22. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

“Water and Sky” - works by Beth Carlson: Runs through Feb. 19. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

“Moving Parts” - exhibit of works by Jen Abbott-Tillou: Runs through March 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Performery concert with Mattson: Feb. 8. Doors open, 8 p.m. Makery Coworking, Bank Street. Tickets are $20 via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/performery-mattson-tickets-89869503103 and at the door.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Feb. 10 and 24: line dancing with Jill Weiss, 11 a.m. Feb. 10 and 24: Aging Mastery Program, 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 13: Valentine lunch of lasagna, salad and dessert. Feb. 20: bingo, 1 p.m. $1/first card. 50 cents/each additional card. Feb. 23: supper/concert club, 4 p.m. Sign up required. Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver needles, 1 p.m. VNA blood pressure check, second Tuesday of each month, 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi with instructor Dee Calvey, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m..Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Program with author Linda G. Palma: Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information and RSVP, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-.354-6937.

Artists’ Salon: Meets second Wednesday each month, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With artist and expressive art facilitator Pamela Hochstetter. Bring snack or beverage (non-red wine and beer welcome) to share. For more information, email pamelahochstetter@gmail.com.

KENT

Chocolate Fest: Feb. 12, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Snow date, Feb. 13. $5.

Digital device help: First Saturday of each month: one-on-one instruction with Michael Jay, noon-1:30 p.m. Bring iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc. Second Saturday of each month: device solutions with Bryan Gundel. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesdsapgay, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone grieving the death of a spouse. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Bingo: Thursdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. Food available to buy, 5:15 p.m. Games, 6:30 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road.

Pop Up Shoppery: Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Makery Coworking, Bank Street.

“Echoes of Sinatra” musical program benefit: Feb. 8, 7- p.m. Canterbury School, Aspetuck Avenue. $50. Benefits New Milford Refugee Resettlement group. For more information and tickets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com.

“Second Saturday Stars” program: “The Real North Star”: Feb. 8, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Greater New Milford Parkinson’s Support Group: Feb. 12, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Meets the second Wednesday of each month, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-355-6075.

Musical Arts Conference competition: Feb. 15, 5-8 p.m. At New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $15/adult. $8/child under 10.

Roast beef dinner: Feb. 15, 4:30-7 p.m. Held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Spaghetti suppers: Feb. 15 and June 13, 5-7 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road. $10/adult. $4/child 6-12. Free/child 5 and under.

VFW Sweetheart Dance: Feb. 15, 6-10 p.m. VFW, Avery Road. Dinner, dancing, raffles, cash bar. $25/person.

Caregivers Support Group: Feb. 18, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Tech help: Feb. 20.Third Thursday of each month: drop-in tech help, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

Wine and beer tasting to benefit NMHS Grad Party: Feb. 21, 7-9:30 p.m. Snow date, Feb. 28. At St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. Tickets are $25 in advance at www.nmhsgradparty.org and during business hours at Images Unlimited, JoJo’s Deli and Oak Barrel Wine & Spirits, and $35 at the door.

SHERMAN

Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm offerings: Feb. 8: backyard birding, 11 a.m.-noon (at Jewish Community Center in Sherman). Feb. 19: “Trees in Winter: Adaptations & Identification,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 22 and 26: bird walk, 10 a.m.-noon.Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

Series on nearby outside recreational places: Feb. 23: habitats, activities and trails at Deer Pond Farm in Sherman, 1-3 p.m. March 22: habitats, activities and trails at White Memorial Foundation in Litchfield, 1-3 p.m. Presented by Naromi Land Trust at Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050 por email info@jccinsherman.org.

WARREN

Program about one-room schooling and Warren’s Brick School: Feb. 9, 2 p.m. In lower level meeting room of town hall.

WASHINGTON

Puppetry festival: Feb. 8: “Shadows Around the World” by Jim Napolitano, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15: “A Woodland Cinderella” by Deborah Costine, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22: “Mary Puppets” by Rosalita’s Puppets, 10:30 a.m. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202). $8 at door and at www.washingtonmontessori.org/puppetshows. Free/child under 2.

Movie screenings: Feb. 10: “The Good Liar” (R), 1 p.m. Feb. 24: “Ford v. Ferrari,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Program and book signing: Feb. 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Snow date, Feb. 25. Library, Wykeham Road. With Jamie Jackson Spannhake, author of “The Lawyer, The Lion & The Laundry: Three Hours to Finding Your Calm in Chaos.”spa

“Amadeus in Retrospect”: Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Dr. Vincent P. de Luise. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

HORSE Valentine’s celebration: Feb. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Snow date, Feb. 16. HORSE, 43 Wilbur Road.

THEATER

NEW MILFORD

“Constellations”: Fridays-Saturdays, Feb. 21-March 7, 8 p.m. March 1, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. Feb. 20, free dress rehearsal for seniors, 8 p.m. Feb. 27, pay-what-you-can-night, 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-6863.

Auditions for “Morning’s At Seven”: Feb. 24-25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. Appointments for auditions are encouraged and should be addressed to frank.arcaro@gmail.com or made by calling 917-690-2460.

SHERMAN

Auditions for “Whodunnit”: Feb. 9, 2-5 p.m. Feb. 10, 7-9 p.m. Sherman Players, 5 Route 39 North.