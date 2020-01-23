Calendar

Exhibit of pastels by Lee Skalkos of Newtown: Runs through Feb. 29. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“People, Places and Things” - exhibit of works by Susan Grisell of Gaylordsville: Runs through Feb. 29. Presented by library at library’s temporary gallery at 19 and 23 Kent Green Boulevard. To RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Journeys, A Retrospective - works by Grace Scharr McEnaney of Newtown: Runs through Feb. 9. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“The Artist’s Dance” - works by Peter Frisbie: Exhibit runs through Feb. 22. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

“Water and Sky” - works by Beth Carlson: Runs through Feb. 19. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello: Runs through Jan. 25. Library, Wykeham Road.

“Moving Parts” - exhibit of works by Jen Abbott-Tillou: Opening reception, Feb. 1, noon-2 p.m. Runs through March 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Movies

Bank Street Theater: 46 Bank St., New Milford. 860-354-2122 (film line). 860-354-9911 (office).

Bantam Cinema: 115 Bantam Lake Road (Route 209), Bantam. 860-567-1916 (box office). 860-567-0006 (show times).

AMC: Still River Corporate Center, 4-6 International Drive, Danbury. 888-AMC-4FUN.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

“Pete the Cat” event: Feb. 1, 10 a.m.-noon. Library, 62 Main St. South. In recognition of Take Your Child to the Library Day. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Dawn MacNutt visits, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Sliver Needles, 1 p.m. VNA blood pressure check (second Tuesday each month), 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m.Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

KENT

Chocolate Fest: Feb. 12, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Snow date, Feb. 13. $5.

Digital device help: First Saturday of each month: one-on-one instruction with Michael Jay, noon-1:30 p.m. Bring iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc. Second Saturday of each month: device solutions with Bryan Gundel. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone grieving the death of a spouse. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Bingo: Thursdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. Food available to buy, 5:15 p.m. Games, 6:30 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road.

Coffee with mayor: Jan. 25, 9:30-11 a.m. E. Paul Martin Meeting Room, town hall, 10 Main St.

IPA Tasting & Dinner: Jan. 25, 6-9 p.m. Hosted by Village Center for the Arts at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-4318.

POW/MIA annual bell-ringing ceremony to mark the 47th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Agreement: Jan. 26, noon. Arrive, 11:45 a.m. At St. Francis Xavier parish center, Elm Street. Bring handbell.

Veterans session: Jan. 29, 9-11:30 a.m.Town hall, Main Street.

Adult coloring program: Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Chamber Business Scene: Jan. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by Cramer & Anderson, New Milford VNA & Hospice and VNA Home at Greca Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar at 1 Kent Road (Route 7).

Caregivers Support Group: Feb. 4 and 18, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

ROXBURY

Mindfulness group: Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. For more information on the non-denominational program, contact Ray Fitch at 203-586-9599 or Charlie Stauffacher at 860-354-1274 before 8 pm.

SHERMAN

Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm offerings: Jan. 25: bird walk, 10 a.m.-noon. Jan. 25: “Master Naturalist Explorations Wildlife in Winter: Adaptations & Signs,” 1-3 p.m. Feb. 2: nature walk, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 8: backyard birding, 11 a.m.-noon (at Jewish Community Center in Sherman). Feb. 19: “Trees in Winter: Adaptations & Identification,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 22 and 26: bird walk, 10 a.m.-noon.Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

WASHINGTON

HORSE tack sale: Jan. 25-26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. HORSE, 43 Wilbur Road.

Movie screenings:Jan. 27: “Judy” (PG-13), 1 p.m.Movie screenings: Feb. 3: “Motherless Brooklyn” (R), 1 p.m. Feb. 10: “The Good Liar” (R), 1 p.m. Feb. 24: “Ford v. Ferrari,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Puppetry festival: Feb. 1: “Sleeping Beauty” by Tanglewood Marionettes, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8: “Shadows Around the World” by Jim Napolitano, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15: “A Woodland Cinderella” by Deborah Costine, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22: “Mary Puppets” by Rosalita’s Puppets, 10:30 a.m. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202). $8 at door and at www.washingtonmontessori.org/puppetshows. Free/child under 2.

Book discussion and signing with Ramin Ganeshram: Feb. 4, 6:30 p.m. Snow date, Feb. 6. Library, Wykeham Road. Author of “The General’s Cookbook.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Green swamp cleaning products workshop: Feb. 4, 8:45 a.m. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202). For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-0551, ext. 2161.

SHERMAN

Auditions for “Whodunnit”: Feb. 9, 2-5 p.m. Feb. 10, 7-9 p.m. Sherman Players, 5 Route 39 North.