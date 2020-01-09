Calendar

Exhibit of pastels by Lee Skalkos of Newtown: Runs through Feb. 29. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“People, Places and Things” - exhibit of works by Susan Grisell of Gaylordsville: Jan. 15-Feb. 29. Reception, Jan. 23, 5-7 p.m. Presented by library at library’s temporary gallery at 19 and 23 Kent Green Boulevard. To RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Journeys, A Retrospective - works by Grace Scharr McEnaney of Newtown: Opening reception, Jan. 11, 4-6 p.m. Runs through Feb. 9. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“The Artist’s Dance” - works by Peter Frisbie: Opening reception, Jan. 11, 2-4 p.m. Snow date for reception, Jan. 18. Exhibit runs through Feb. 22. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

“Water and Sky” - works by Beth Carlson: Opening reception, Jan 10, 6-7:30 p.m. Runs through Feb. 19. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello: Runs through Jan. 25. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Dawn MacNutt visits, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Sliver Needles, 1 p.m. VNA blood pressure check (second Tuesday each month), 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m.Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Artists’ Salon: Meets second Wednesday each month, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With artist and expressive art facilitator Pamela Hochstetter. Bring snack or beverage (non-red wine and beer welcome) to share. For more information, email pamelahochstetter@gmail.com.

KENT

Sculptor talk with Peter Woytuk: Jan. 18, immediately after Kent Library Association 2 p.m. annual meeting at Kent Town Hall. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761, email kmlinfo@biblio.org or visit the Main Street library.

Digital device help: First Saturday of each month: one-on-one instruction with Michael Jay, noon-1:30 p.m. Bring iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc. Second Saturday of each month: device solutions with Bryan Gundel. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone grieving the death of a spouse. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Winter farmers market: Jan. 11, 9 a.m.-noon. At Meadowbrook Gardens, 228 Danbury Road.

Spaghetti suppers: Jan. 11, Feb. 11 and June 13, 5-7 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road. $10/adult. $4/child 6-12. Free/child 5 and under.

“Second Saturday Stars” program - “Thycho at Uraniborg: Astronomy Before the Telescope”: Jan. 11, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South. Free.

Greater New Milford Parkinson’s Support Group: Jan. 13, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Meets the second Wednesday of each month, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-355-6075.

Program about how to relieve college stress: Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Francesca Morrissey, independent college counselor. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

“Transition 101 Workshop”: Jan. 15, 6-7:30 p.m. Presented by Litchfield Transition Center at Sarah Noble Intermediate School, Sunny Valley Road. The goal of the program is to inform parents or interested parties and students of the IDEA regulations specific to IEPs and transition services at the secondary level. For more information or to RSVP, call Ashley Albanese or Roxanne Kraft at 860-210-2222, or email albanesea@newmilfordps.org or kraftr@newmilfordps.org.

Caregivers Support Group: Jan. 16, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Tech help: Jan. 16.Third Thursday of each month: drop-in tech help, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

Roast beef dinner: Jan. 18, 4:30-7 p.m. Held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

IPA Tasting & Dinner: Jan. 25, 6-9 p.m. Hosted by Village Center for the Arts at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-4318.

WASHINGTON

Movie screenings: Jan. 13: “Downton Abbey” (PG), 1 p.m. Jan. 27: “Judy” (PG-13), 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Discussion about “The Dutch House” by Anne Patchett: Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. Snow date, Jan. 21. Library, Wykeham Road. With Christine Shugrue, Shepaug English language arts teacher. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.