Calendar

Exhibit of pastels by Lee Skalkos of Newtown: Runs through Feb. 29. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“Third Eye” - exhibit of art by Heather Scofield of Kent: Runs through Jan. 10. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Journeys, A Retrospective - works by Grace Scharr McEnaney of Newtown: Opening reception, Jan. 11, 4-6 p.m. Runs through Feb. 9. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“Circle of Influence” - exhibit of works by 20 students of local artist and teacher Ira Barkoff: Runs through Jan. 4. Library, South Street.

“The Artist’s Dance” - works by Peter Frisbie: Opening reception, Jan. 11, 2-4 p.m. Snow date for reception, Jan. 18. Exhibit runs through Feb. 22. Library, South Street.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello: Runs through Jan. 25. Library, Wykeham Road.

Movies

Bank Street Theater: 46 Bank St., New Milford. 860-354-2122 (film line). 860-354-9911 (office).

Bantam Cinema: 115 Bantam Lake Road (Route 209), Bantam. 860-567-1916 (box office). 860-567-0006 (show times).

AMC: Still River Corporate Center, 4-6 International Drive, Danbury. 888-AMC-4FUN.

KENT

“Best of Baroque” concert: Jan. 5, 4 p.m. Presented by Sherman Chamber Ensemble at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of Routes 7 and 341. $30/general admission ticket. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under with an adult who purchased at ticket. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or at the door. For more information or RSVP, call 860-355-5930.

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

Program of jazz with the Broken Reed Saxophone Quartet: Jan. 4, 7 p.m. Snow date, March 28. Jewish Community Center in Sherman, 9 Route 39 South. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-8050 by Jan. 3.

WASHINGTON

“Songs and Stories for a Winter’s Night” with Wykeham Consort: Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m. Snow date, Jan. 16. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

AREA TOWNS

“Best of Baroque” concert: Jan. 4, 4 p.m. Presented by Sherman Chamber Ensemble at Christ Church, Quaker Hill, Pawling, N.Y. $30/general admission ticket. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under with an adult who purchased at ticket. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or at the door. For more information or RSVP, call 860-355-5930.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Dawn MacNutt visits, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Sliver Needles, 1 p.m. VNA blood pressure check (second Tuesday each month), 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m.Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Artists’ Salon: Meets second Wednesday each month, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With artist and expressive art facilitator Pamela Hochstetter. Bring snack or beverage (non-red wine and beer welcome) to share. For more information, email pamelahochstetter@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone grieving the death of a spouse. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Bingo: Thursdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. Food available to buy, 5:15 p.m. Games, 6:30 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road.

Winter farmers market: Jan. 4 and 11, 9 a.m.-noon. At Meadowbrook Gardens, 228 Danbury Road.

Spaghetti suppers: Jan. 11, Feb. 11 and June 13, 5-7 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road. $10/adult. $4/child 6-12. Free/child 5 and under.

“Second Saturday Stars” program - “Thycho at Uraniborg: Astronomy Before the Telescope”: Jan. 11, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South. Free.

Greater New Milford Parkinson’s Support Group: Jan. 13, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Meets the second Wednesday of each month, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-355-6075.

“Transition 101 Workshop”: Jan. 15, 6-7:30 p.m. Presented by Litchfield Transition Center at Sarah Noble Intermediate School, Sunny Valley Road. The goal of the program is to inform parents or interested parties and students of the IDEA regulations specific to IEPs and transition services at the secondary level. For more information or to RSVP, call Ashley Albanese or Roxanne Kraft at 860-210-2222, or email albanesea@newmilfordps.org or kraftr@newmilfordps.org.

Caregivers Support Group: Jan. 16, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Tech help: Jan. 16.Third Thursday of each month: drop-in tech help, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices.Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

ROXBURY

Mindfulness group: Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. For more information on the non-denominational program, contact Ray Fitch at 203-586-9599 or Charlie Stauffacher at 860-354-1274 before 8 pm.

Yoga classes: Tuesdays, 9:30-11 a.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. With Suzanne Fitch. Bring mat. $10/session. For more information, call 860-355-1978.

WASHINGTON

New Year’s Tea: Jan. 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Gunn Historical Museum, Wykeham Road. Bring favorite tea cup. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7756 or email curator@gunnhistoricalmuseum.com.

Movie screenings: Jan. 6: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (R), 1 p.m. Jan. 13: “Downton Abbey” (PG), 1 p.m. Jan. 27: “Judy” (PG-13), 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Level information night: Jan. 7: for middle school (grades six to eight), 7 p.m. Jan. 8: for lower elementary school (grades one through three), 7 p.m. Jan. 9: for upper elementary school (grades four and five), 7 p.m. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202). For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-0551, ext. 2161.

Discussion about “The Dutch House” by Anne Patchett: Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. Snow date, Jan. 21. Library, Wykeham Road. With Christine Shugrue, Shepaug English language arts teacher. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.