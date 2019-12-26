Calendar

“Tara Finneran: Recent Works”: Runs through Dec. 28. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

Exhibit of pastels by Lee Skalkos of Newtown: Dec. 30-Feb. 29. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“Third Eye” - exhibit of art by Heather Scofield of Kent: Runs through Jan. 10. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Rachel” - exhibit of works by Randy Orzano: Runs through Dec. 29. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

ROXBURY

“Circle of Influence” - exhibit of works by 20 students of local artist and teacher Ira Barkoff: Runs through Jan. 4. Library, South Street.

Music/Dance

KENT

“Best of Baroque” concert: Jan. 5, 4 p.m. Presented by Sherman Chamber Ensemble at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of Routes 7 and 341. $30/general admission ticket. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under with an adult who purchased at ticket. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or at the door. For more information or RSVP, call 860-355-5930.

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

Program of jazz with the Broken Reed Saxophone Quartet: Jan. 4, 7 p.m. Snow date, March 28. Jewish Community Center in Sherman, 9 Route 39 South. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-8050 by Jan. 3.

WASHINGTON

Washington Friends of Music’s annual New Year’s Day concert and after-party: Jan. 1, 4 p.m. First Congregational Church on the Green. $30 in advance. $35 at door. Free/child. Tickets can be purchased online at www.washingtonct4music.blogspot.com, by phone at 860-868-9174, and at Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington and County Wine and Spirits in New Preston.

“Songs and Stories for a Winter’s Night” with Wykeham Consort: Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m. Snow date, Jan. 16. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

AREA TOWNS

“Best of Baroque” concert: Jan. 4, 4 p.m. Presented by Sherman Chamber Ensemble at Christ Church, Quaker Hill, Pawling, N.Y. $30/general admission ticket. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under with an adult who purchased at ticket. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or at the door. For more information or RSVP, call 860-355-5930.

SPECIAL EVENTS

NEW MILFORD

Winter farmers market: Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 and 11, 9 a.m.-noon. At Meadowbrook Gardens, 228 Danbury Road.

Model train exhibit: Runs through Dec. 29. Sponsored by Gallery 25 and Creatiive Arts Studio and New Milford Commission on the Arts at the gallery, in railroad station, Railroad Street. Open Thursdays-Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m.

Caregivers Support Group: Jan. 2 and 16, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

WASHINGTON

New Year’s Tea: Jan. 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Gunn Historical Museum, Wykeham Road. Bring favorite tea cup. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7756 or email curator@gunnhistoricalmuseum.com.

Movie screenings: Jan. 6: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (R), 1 p.m. Jan. 13: “Downton Abbey” (PG), 1 p.m. Jan. 27: “Judy” (PG-13), 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Level information night: Jan. 7: for middle school (grades six to eight), 7 p.m. Jan. 8: for lower elementary school (grades one through three), 7 p.m. Jan. 9: for upper elementary school (grades four and five), 7 p.m. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202). For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-0551, ext. 2161.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Wreck the Halls”: Fridays-Saturdays through Dec. 28, 8 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $30/reserved seat. $25/students and military personnel and veterans with ID. For more information and tickets, visit theatreworks.us or call the box office at 860-350-6863.

SHERMAN

“Jack and the Beanstalk: A Very British Panto”: Fridays-Saturdays through Dec. 28, 8 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, Routes 37 and 39. For more information and tickets, call the playhouse off Routes 37 and 39 at 860-354-3622. or visit www.shermanplayers.org.