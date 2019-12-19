Calendar

“Tara Finneran: Recent Works”: Runs through Dec. 28. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

“Third Eye” - exhibit of art by Heather Scofield of Kent: Runs through Jan. 10. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Rachel” - exhibit of works by Randy Orzano: Runs through Dec. 29. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

ROXBURY

“Circle of Influence” - exhibit of works by 20 students of local artist and teacher Ira Barkoff: Runs through Jan. 4. Library, South Street.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello: Runs through Jan. 25. Library, Wykeham Road.

SPECIAL EVENTS

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Winter farmers market: Dec. 21 and 28 and Jan. 4 and 11, 9 a.m.-noon. At Meadowbrook Gardens, 228 Danbury Road.

Roast beef dinner: Dec. 21, 4:30-7 p.m. Held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Caregivers Support Group: Jan. 2 and 16, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Theater

SHERMAN

“Jack and the Beanstalk: A Very British Panto”: Fridays-Saturdays through Dec. 28, 8 p.m. as well as Dec. 22, 2 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, Routes 37 and 39. For more information and tickets, call the playhouse off Routes 37 and 39 at 860-354-3622. or visit www.shermanplayers.org.