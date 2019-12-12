Calendar

“Tara Finneran: Recent Works”: Runs through Dec. 28. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

Exhibit honoring more than 50 volunteers at KAA, and dedication of The Carolyn Fisher Gallery: Runs daily from 1-5 p.m. through Dec. 15. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello: Dec. 21-Jan. 25. Library, Wykeham Road.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Dec. 15: supper and concert club, 4 p.m. Dec. 19: lunch. Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Dawn MacNutt visits, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Sliver Needles, 1 p.m. VNA blood pressure check (second Tuesday each month), 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m.Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone grieving the death of a spouse. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Bingo: Thursdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. Food available to buy, 5:15 p.m. Games, 6:30 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road.

Winter farmers market: Dec. 14, 21 and 28 and Jan. 4 and 11, 9 a.m.-noon. At Meadowbrook Gardens, 228 Danbury Road.

“Second Saturday Star” program: “New Horizons in the Kuiper Belt”: Dec. 14, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Blood drive: Dec. 15, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sponsored by New Milford Youth Agency at The Maxx, Railroad Street. For more information and an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Caregivers Support Group: Dec. 17, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce Business Scene: Dec. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by Housatonic River Brewery, New Milford Rotary Club and Webster Bank at Housatonic River Brewery, 30 Kent Road. Donations of unwrapped toys and non-perishables accepted for toy/food drive.

Tech help: Dec. 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

Roast beef dinner: Dec. 21, 4:30-7 p.m. Held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

SHERMAN

Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm offerings: Dec. 19: Take a Hike Thursday event, 1-3 p.m. Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

WARREN

“Gala Feast and Song IV” to benefit organ restoration fund: Dec. 14, 6 p.m. With Goshen Festival Singers at Warren Congregational Church, Sackett Hill Road. Features four-course, gourmet dinner and performance by the musical group. $30. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7106 or email wcongregational@gmail.com.

WASHINGTON

Book signing with children’s author Sarah Albee: Dec. 15, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Author of “North America: A Fold-Out Graphic History.”

Washington History Club in the Morning meeting: Dec. 16, 10 a.m. At senior center, Bryan Hall Plaza. Topic will be “Lost Washington.”

Theater

NEW MILFORD

Auditions for “Constellations”: Dec. 15, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 16, 6-9 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. Seeking one male and one female 20-plus. For more information, visit https://theatreworks.us/actors/index.php.

SHERMAN

“Jack and the Beanstalk: A Very British Panto”: Fridays-Saturdays through Dec. 28, 8 p.m. as well as Dec. 15 and 22, 2 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, Routes 37 and 39. For more information and tickets, call the playhouse off Routes 37 and 39 at 860-354-3622. or visit www.shermanplayers.org.