Calendar

“Tara Finneran: Recent Works”: Runs through Dec. 28. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

Exhibit honoring more than 50 volunteers at KAA, and dedication of The Carolyn Fisher Gallery: Dec. 8, 2 p.m. Runs daily from 1-5 p.m. through Dec. 15. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

“Third Eye” - exhibit of art by Heather Scofield of Kent: Runs through Jan. 10. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Rachel” - exhibit of works by Randy Orzano: Runs through Dec. 29. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

NEW MILFORD

Exhibit of works by Jim Laurino: Show runs through Dec. 8. Gregory James Gallery, Route 202. For more information, call 860-354-3436.

ROXBURY

“Circle of Influence” - exhibit of works by 20 students of local artist and teacher Ira Barkoff: Runs through Jan. 4. Library, South Street.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Steven Miller: Runs through Dec. 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello: Dec. 21-Jan. 25. Library, Wykeham Road.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Dec. 12: bingo, 1 p.m. Dec. 15: supper and concert club, 4 p.m. Dec. 19: lunch. Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Dawn MacNutt visits, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Sliver Needles, 1 p.m. VNA blood pressure check (second Tuesday each month), 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m.Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

KENT

“Evening of Poetry and Music”: Dec. 7, 7-9 p.m. Library, Main Street. Read own work or work of someone else. For more information and to RSVP, email karen_chase@sbcglobal.net or call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone grieving the death of a spouse. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Bingo: Thursdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. Food available to buy, 5:15 p.m. Games, 6:30 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road.

Pearl Harbor Day ceremony: Dec. 7, 9 a.m. At VFW hall, Avery Road.

Musical benefit for Loaves & Fishes: Dec. 7. Hosted by The Blue Yodels at Italia Mia, Route 7. With The Traveling Danburys and The Blue Yodels, as well as special guests. Donations of hats, gloves and other winter apparel accepted for those in need.

Program about A Place Called Home: Dec. 8, 2 p.m. Presented by Charles Merriman Society, Children of the American Revolution at Candlewood Valley Country Club, Route 7 South. Free. A Place Called Hope, a nonprofit organization, teaches the public how to protect and respect wildlife, in particular raptors.

Greater New Milford Parkinson’s Support Group: Dec. 11, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Meets the second Wednesday of each month, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-355-6075.

“Second Saturday Star” program: “New Horizons in the Kuiper Belt”: Dec. 14, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Blood drive: Dec. 15, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sponsored by New Milford Youth Agency at The Maxx, Railroad Street. For more information and an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Caregivers Support Group: Dec. 17, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

SHERMAN

Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm offerings: Dec. 11: bird walks, 10 a.m.-noon. Dec. 12: nature walk, 9-11 a.m. Dec. 19: Take a Hike Thursday event, 1-3 p.m. Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

WARREN

“Gala Feast and Song IV” to benefit organ restoration fund: Dec. 14, 6 p.m. With Goshen Festival Singers at Warren Congregational Church, Sackett Hill Road. Features four-course, gourmet dinner and performance by the musical group. $30. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7106 or email wcongregational@gmail.com.

THEATER

SHERMAN

“Jack and the Beanstalk: A Very British Panto”: Fridays-Saturdays, Dec. 6-28, 8 p.m. as well as Dec. 15 and 22, 2 p.m. Sherman Playhouse, Routes 37 and 39. For more information and tickets, call the playhouse off Routes 37 and 39 at 860-354-3622 or visit www.shermanplayers.org.