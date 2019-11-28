Calendar

“Tara Finneran: Recent Works”: Runs through Dec. 28. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

KAA Juried Photography Show: Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. Open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. through Dec. 1. The gallery will be open Nov. 29-30 until 8 p.m. to coincide with Kent’s annual Champagne Stroll.

“Third Eye” - exhibit of art by Heather Scofield of Kent: Reception, Nov. 29, 4-7 p.m. Runs through Jan. 10. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Rachel” - exhibit of works by Randy Orzano: Runs through Dec. 29. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

NEW MILFORD

Exhibit of works by Jim Laurino: Show runs through Dec. 8. Gregory James Gallery, Route 202. For more information, call 860-354-3436.

ROXBURY

“Circle of Influence” - exhibit of works by 20 students of local artist and teacher Ira Barkoff: Runs through Jan. 4. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of photography by Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak: Runs through Dec. 1. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Steven Miller: Runs through Dec. 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

ROXBURY

HOLD Holy Java Coffeehouse: Jan. 28. Registration, 6:30 p.m. Coffeehouse, 7 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. For more information and to sign up, call Jeanne at 860-354-7484 or email jsteers@me.com.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

AREA TOWNS

“Jazzing It Up” concert with Sherman Chamber Ensemble: Nov. 30, 4 p.m. At Christ Church on Quaker Hill, 7 Church Road, Pawling, N.Y. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by individual with a ticket. For more information and tickets, visit www.ShermanChamberEnsemble.org. For information or reservations, call 860-355-5930.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Artists’ Salon: Meets second Wednesday each month, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With artist and expressive art facilitator Pamela Hochstetter. Bring snack or beverage (non-red wine and beer welcome) to share. For more information, email pamelahochstetter@gmail.com.

KENT

“Evening of Poetry and Music”: Dec. 7, 7-9 p.m. Library, Main Street. Read own work or work of someone else. For more information and to RSVP, email karen_chase@sbcglobal.net or call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Two Towns Tabletop Game Club: Second Saturday of each month, 1-5 p.m. Combination of Burnham Library in Bridgewater and New Milford Public Library, meets at New Milford Public Library, Main Street. Open to teens 16 and adults.

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone grieving the death of a spouse. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Bingo: Thursdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. Food available to buy, 5:15 p.m. Games, 6:30 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road.

Pop-Up Shoppery: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Makery Coworking, Bank Street.

Caregivers Support Group: Dec. 3 and 17, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Pearl Harbor Day ceremony: Dec. 7, 9 a.m. At VFW hall, Avery Road.

Musical benefit for Loaves & Fishes: Dec. 7. Hosted by The Blue Yodels at Italia Mia, Route 7. With The Traveling Danburys and The Blue Yodels, as well as special guests. Donations of hats, gloves and other winter apparel accepted for those in need.

Program about A Place Called Home: Dec. 8, 2 p.m. Presented by Charles Merriman Society, Children of the American Revolution at Candlewood Valley Country Club, Route 7 South. Free. A Place Called Hope, a nonprofit organization, teaches the public how to protect and respect wildlife, in particular raptors.

Greater New Milford Parkinson’s Support Group: Dec. 11, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Meets the second Wednesday of each month, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-355-6075.

ROXBURY

Dave Beeglan Memorial Walk: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-noon. Hosted by Roxbury Land Trust at Mine Hill Preserve. Hike includes 2.5-mile walk with geologist John Smoliga. For more information, visit www.roxburylandtrust.org, email barbara@roxburylandtrust.org or call 860-350-4148.

Mindfulness group: Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. For more information on the non-denominational program, contact Ray Fitch at 203-586-9599 or Charlie Stauffacher at 860-354-1274 before 8 pm.

SHERMAN

Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm offerings: Dec. 4 and 11: bird walks, 10 a.m.-noon. Dec. 12: nature walk, 9-11 a.m. Dec. 19: Take a Hike Thursday event, 1-3 p.m. Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

WARREN

“Gala Feast and Song IV” to benefit organ restoration fund: Dec. 14, 6 p.m. With Goshen Festival Singers at Warren Congregational Church, Sackett Hill Road. Features four-course, gourmet dinner and performance by the musical group. $30. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7106 or email wcongregational@gmail.com.

WASHINGTON

Book signing with children’s author Marilyn Singer: Nov. 30, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Will sign copies of her new books, “Wild in the Streets: 20 Poems of City Animals” and “Who Named Their Pony Macaroni?: Poems About White House Pets.”