Calendar

“Tara Finneran: Recent Works”: Reception, Nov. 24, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Dec. 28. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

KAA Juried Photography Show: Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. Open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. through Dec. 1, except on Thanksgiving. The gallery will be open Nov. 29-30 until 8 p.m. to coincide with Kent’s annual Champagne Stroll.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Rachel” - exhibit of works by Randy Orzano: Runs through Dec. 29. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

NEW MILFORD

Exhibit of works by Jim Laurino: Show runs through Dec. 8. Gregory James Gallery, Route 202. For more information, call 860-354-3436.

ROXBURY

“Circle of Influence” - exhibit of works by 20 students of local artist and teacher Ira Barkoff: Opening reception, Nov. 23, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Jan. 4. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of photography by Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak: Runs through Dec. 1. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Steven Miller: Runs through Dec. 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

“Jazzing It Up” concert with Sherman Chamber Ensemble: Dec. 1, 4 p.m. At St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1 North Main St.. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by individual with a ticket. For more information and tickets, visit www.ShermanChamberEnsemble.org. For information or reservations, call 860-355-5930.

NEW MILFORD

Concert with Orcie Jenkins: Nov. 23. BYOB social, 6 p.m. Concert, 7 p.m. Makery Coworking, Bank Street. Will perform music from his latest album, “Centennial Cole.” Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/81617567341

AREA TOWNS

“Jazzing It Up” concert with Sherman Chamber Ensemble: Nov. 30, 4 p.m. At Christ Church on Quaker Hill, 7 Church Road, Pawling, N.Y. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by individual with a ticket. For more information and tickets, visit www.ShermanChamberEnsemble.org. For information or reservations, call 860-355-5930.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Mondays: line dancing with Jill Weiss, 1 p.m. Tuesday: appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Sliver Needles, 1 p.m. VNA visit for blood pressure, second Tuesday each month, 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjogg, 1 p..m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Artists’ Salon: Meets second Wednesday each month, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With artist and expressive art facilitator Pamela Hochstetter. Bring snack or beverage (non-red wine and beer welcome) to share. For more information, email pamelahochstetter@gmail.com.

KENT

“Charitable Tax Strategies - IRA Distributions and More”: Nov. 23, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street. With guest speaker Attorney Dolores R. Schiesel, of Cramer & Anderson. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Program about life and art of George Laurence Nelson: Nov. 23, 2 p.m. Kent Art Association gallery, 21 South Main St. With guest speaker Marge Smith.

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone grieving the death of a spouse. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Exhibit of items from Metichewan Grange: Ongoing. At historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Bingo: Thursdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. Food available to buy, 5:15 p.m. Games, 6:30 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road.

Interfaith Remembrance Service: Nov. 24, 4-6 p.m. Sponsored by New Milford Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. To include the name of a loved one on the Roll of Remembrance, email smott@newmilfordvna.org or call 860-354-2216.

ROXBURY

Magic show with CJ May, the Resourcerer: Nov. 23, 11:30 a.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-2181.

Dave Beeglan Memorial Walk: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-noon. Hosted by Roxbury Land Trust at Mine Hill Preserve. Hike includes 2.5-mile walk with geologist John Smoliga. For more information, visit www.roxburylandtrust.org, email barbara@roxburylandtrust.org or call 860-350-4148.

Mindfulness group: Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. For more information on the non-denominational program, contact Ray Fitch at 203-586-9599 or Charlie Stauffacher at 860-354-1274 before 8 pm.

SHERMAN

Singer-Songwriter Concert with local musicians: Nov. 23, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. With Al Burgasser and Kerri Anne Byrnes, Holley McCreary, Dean Snellback, Mike Latini, and Paul Kean and Debbie Fisher. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm offerings: Dec. 4 and 11: bird walks, 10 a.m.-noon. Dec. 12: nature walk, 9-11 a.m. Dec. 19: Take a Hike Thursday event, 1-3 p.m. Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

WASHINGTON

HORSE tack sale: Nov. 22-24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. HORSE of Connecticut, 43 Wilbur Road.

Mo nday matinee: Nov. 25: “Blinded by the Light” (PG-13), 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.

“An Afternoon with Mozart and Beethoven” with the Parnassus String Quartet of Yale School of Music: Nov. 24, 2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Book signing with children’s author Marilyn Singer: Nov. 30, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Will sign copies of her new books, “Wild in the Streets: 20 Poems of City Animals” and “Who Named Their Pony Macaroni?: Poems About White House Pets.”

AREA TOWNS

Trivia night: Nov. 23. Optional bring-your-own-dinner, 6 p.m. Game, 7 p.m. Hosted by Cornwall Association at Trinity Retreat Center, 79 Lower River Road, West Cornwall. $5/person. Teams of six. For more information and RSVP, including a team name, email info@cornwallassociation.org.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“All I Really Need to Know I Learned by Being in a Bad Murder Mystery” and “Clue: On Stage!”: Nov. 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Canterbury School, 101 Apsetuck Ave.

WASHINGTON

“Outward Bound”: Nov. 22-23, 7 p.m. Nov. 24, 3 p.m. Shepaug Valley School, 159 South Street. $10/general admission. $5/student, senior citizen or veteran. For more information and tickets, which will also be available at the door, call the box office at 860-717-2444.