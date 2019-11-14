Calendar

“Tara Finneran: Recent Works”: Nov. 18-Dec. 28. Reception, Nov. 24, 2-4 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

KAA Juried Photography Show: Opening reception and awards ceremony, Nov. 16, 2-4 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. Open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. through Dec. 1, except on Thanksgiving. The gallery will be open Nov. 29-30 until 8 p.m. to coincide with Kent’s annual Champagne Stroll.

NEW MILFORD

Exhibit of works by Jim Laurino: Demonstration with artist, Nov. 16, 5 p.m. Show runs through Dec. 8. Gregory James Gallery, Route 202. For more information, call 860-354-3436.

ROXBURY

“Motion” - works by Susan Monserud and Joe Gittterman: Runs through Nov. 16. Library, South Street.

“Circle of Influence” - exhibit of works by 20 students of local artist and teacher Ira Barkoff: Opening reception, Nov. 23, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Jan. 4. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of photography by Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak: Runs through Dec. 1. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Steven Miller: Runs through Dec. 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

“O’ Silent Night”: Nov. 16, 5-7 p.m. Presented by Friends of Burnham Library at library, 62 Main St. South. $35 in advance at library, online via Facebook or at www.burnhamlibrary.org

Methodist Church, 687 Kent Road (Route 7). $12/adult. $10/senior. $6/child under 5.

KENT

“Charitable Tax Strategies - IRA Distributions and More”: Nov. 23, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street. With guest speaker Attorney Dolores R. Schiesel, of Cramer & Anderson. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Local Artists Crafts Group annual studio crafts sale: Nov. 16, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. At Banks Arts Studio, 55 Tinker Hill Road. Features works by Linda Banks, Celeste Bellemare, Don Turner, Kathy Kairowicz, Robin Sherwood-Armour, Leslie Peery, Rich Kosier and Wendy Kosier. For more information and directions, call 860-868-1795.

NEW MILFORD

Roast beef dinner: Nov. 16, 4:30-7 p.m. Held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Chamber Breakfast Networking Scene: Nov. 18, 8-9 a.m. At GeronNursing & Respite Care, 42 Main St. Must be Chamber member to attend. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080.

“Coping with Grief During the Holidays” workshop: Nov. 19 and 26 and Dec. 3 and 10, 6:30-8 p.m. NMVNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-2216.

Inaugural Interfaith Transgender Day of Remembrance Service: Nov. 20, 7 p.m. Co-hosted by the First Congregational Church of Washington, the New Milford Methodist Church, St. John’s Episcopal Church and Temple Sholom in New Milford at NMUMC, 68 Danbury Road (Route 7).

Sip & Shop event: Nov. 22, 6:30-9 p.m. Hosted by New Milford PTO at John Pettibone Community Center, Pickett District Road.

Holiday fair: Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hosted by Women’s Guild at St Francis Xavier Church, Route 109.

Caregivers Support Group: Nov. 19, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Tech help: Nov. 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

Chamber of Commerce Business Scene: Nov. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center, Culligan Water and Nordica Toys at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehab, 30 Park Lane East.

Merryall Chapel services: Nov. 24: with Chaplaini Alan Freeman of Chaplain Services of Connecticut, 4 p.m. Dec. 24: with the Rev. Paul Hibbard, chaplain of Waterbury Hospital, 9 p.m. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.

Interfaith Remembrance Service: Nov. 24, 4-6 p.m. Sponsored by New Milford Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. To include the name of a loved one on the Roll of Remembrance, email smott@newmilfordvna.org or call 860-354-2216.

Thanksgiving Eucharist: Nov. 27, 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Kent Road (Route 7).

ROXBURY

“Cutting the Cord” - program about those wanting to go cable free: Nov. 16, 1-2 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-2181.

Program about American Chestnut Tree: Nov. 17, 1 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-2181.

Screening of “GenSilent”: Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-2181.

Magic show with CJ May, the Resourcerer: Nov. 23, 11:30 a.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Screening of “The Jesus Film” and dinner: Nov. 15, 6 p.m. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. Includes dinner of hot dogs, soup, salad and desserts. For more information and RSVP, call the 6 Church Road church at 860-354-6114 or email TheShermanChurch@ aol.com by Nov. 13.

“The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes” dinner theater: Nov. 16, 6 p.m. Jewish Community Center in Sherman, 9 Route 39 South. $40/member. $45/non-member. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

Christmas Fair and Market: Nov. 22, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Holy Trinity Church, Sherman Center.

Singer-Songwriter Concert with local musicians: Nov. 23, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. With Al Burgasser and Kerri Anne Byrnes, Holley McCreary, Dean Snellback, Mike Latini, and Paul Kean and Debbie Fisher. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

WARREN

Warren Land Trust annual meeting: Nov. 16, 10 a.m. At Warren Town Hall. Includes business meetnig and prgoram about potential economic benefits of land conservation with Mark Nielsen and Connie Manes.

WASHINGTON

Book signing: Nov. 16, 2 p. m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Dr. Harry Ofgang and Erik Ofgang, authors of “Good Vices: From Beer to Sex, the Surprising Truth About What’s Actually Good for You.”

Harvest Dinner: Nov. 16. Doors open, 5:45 p.m. Musical blessing and grace, 6:30 p.m. Dinner, 6:45 p.m. First Congregational Church of Washington, on the Green. Donations accepted.

Mo nday matinees: Nov. 18: “Peanut Butter Falcon” (PG-13), 1 p.m. Nov. 25: “Blinded by the Light” (PG-13), 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.

Washington History Club at Night meeting: “Recreation in Washington”: Nov. 19. Meet at 5:30p.m to view “Washington, Connecticut: An American Story” exhibit. Meeting, 6:30 pm. Gunn Historical Museum, Wykeham Road.

“An Afternoon with Mozart and Beethoven” with the Parnassus String Quartet of Yale School of Music: Nov. 24, 2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

AREA TOWNS

Trivia night: Nov. 23. Optional bring-your-own-dinner, 6 p.m. Game, 7 p.m. Hosted by Cornwall Association at Trinity Retreat Center, 79 Lower River Road, West Cornwall. $5/person. Teams of six. For more information and RSVP, including a team name, email info@cornwallassociation.org.

Theater

WASHINGTON

“Outward Bound”: Nov. 22-23, 7 p.m. Nov. 24, 3 p.m. Shepaug Valley School, 159 South Street. $10/general admission. $5/student, senior citizen or veteran. For more information and tickets, which will also be available at the door, call the box office at 860-717-2444.