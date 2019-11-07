Calendar

“Faces” - exhibit of works by Chandra Rogers: Runs through Nov. 13. Library, 62 Main St. South.

“Tara Finneran: Recent Works”: Nov. 18-Dec. 28. Reception, Nov. 24, 2-4 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

KAA Juried Photography Show: Opening reception and awards ceremony, Nov. 16, 2-4 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. Open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. through Dec. 1, except on Thanksgiving. The gallery will be open Nov. 29-30 until 8 p.m. to coincide with Kent’s annual Champagne Stroll.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Rachel” - exhibit of works by Randy Orzano: Runs through Dec. 29. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

NEW MILFORD

Exhibit of works by Jim Laurino: Demonstration with artist, Nov. 16, 5 p.m. Show runs through Dec. 8. Gregory James Gallery, Route 202. For more information, call 860-354-3436.

ROXBURY

“Motion” - works by Susan Monserud and Joe Gittterman: Runs through Nov. 16. Library, South Street.

“Circle of Influence” - exhibit of works by 20 students of local artist and teacher Ira Barkoff: Opening reception, Nov. 23, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Jan. 4. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of photography by Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak: Runs through Dec. 1. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Robert Adzema of West Cornwall: Reception, Nov. 9, 4-6 p.m. Runs through November. Hen’s Nest Gallery, 2 Green Hill Road.

Exhibit of works by Steven Miller: Runs through Dec. 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

“Music in the Nave” concert - “Jazz & Chopin: A Concert Celebrating Kent’s Legendary Pianist, Dolph Traymon”: Nov. 10, 4 p.m. At St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1 Main St. With pianist Margarita Nuller and vocalist Wanda Houston and a jazz trio. $15 in advance at http://bit.ly/dolphtraymon and $20 at door.

NEW MILFORD

Songwriter’s Series musical event: Nov. 8, 7-9 p.m. At 19 Main venue, Main Street. Featuring music by Brian Jarvis and Meredith Rose. $10 in advance at notyouraverageconcert.com and $12 at door. Ticket includes one free drink ticket. Cash bar and food will be available.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Holiday bazaar: Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Main Street.

Community conversation about the 2020 Presidential election: Nov. 10, 3-5 p.m. Sponsored by the Western CT Civic Action group at Bridgewater Congregational Church, 10 Clapboard Road. For information and RSVP, email westernctcivicaction@gmail.com

“O’ Silent Night”: Nov. 16, 5-7 p.m. Presented by Friends of Burnham Library at library, 62 Main St. South. $35 in advance at library, online via Facebook or at www.burnhamlibrary.org

KENT

Book signing with Dr. Henry Kissinger: Nov. 9, 3-4:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Will sign copies of latest book, “Kissinger on Kissinger: Reflections on Diplomacy, Grand Strategy, and Leadership,” written by Winston Lord with an introduction by Kissinger. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Kent historic house tour: Nov. 9, noon-4:30 p.m. Hosted by Kent Historical Society. Starts at Seven Hearths. $50 in advance at www.kenthistoricalsociety.org, and at Terston Home, Heron Gallery and Kent Wine & Spirit, with cash or check only. $60 day of event at Seven Hearths.

Annual Veterans Day fundraiser: Runs through Nov. 10. With American Legion members outside of Davis IGA, Kent Green.

Veterans Day ceremony: Nov. 11, 11 a.m. At Kent Veterans Memorial Monument, Maple Street. Will include traditional Veterans Day ceremony, as well as dedication of new bench near monument. Followed by light luncheon for veterans and their families at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Local Artists Crafts Group annual studio crafts sale: Nov. 16, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. At Banks Arts Studio, 55 Tinker Hill Road. Features works by Linda Banks, Celeste Bellemare, Don Turner, Kathy Kairowicz, Robin Sherwood-Armour, Leslie Peery, Rich Kosier and Wendy Kosier. For more information and directions, call 860-868-1795.

NEW MILFORD

Bingo: Thursdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. Food available to buy, 5:15 p.m. Games, 6:30 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road.

Taco night: Nov. 8, 7 p.m. Riverview Baptist Church, 126 Kent Road (Route 7). Part of church’s new youth group open to high school and college students. For more information and RSVP, contact RBCNEWMILFORD@gmail.com or call (203)-731-7069.

Ham dinner: Nov. 9, 5-7 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). Free/veteran. $15/adult. $5/child 5-12. Free/child 5 and under. $25 family maximum.

Second Saturday Stars: “Neutron Stars”: Nov. 9, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Veterans Day breakfast: Nov. 11, 8-10 a.m. Hosted by Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution at The Maxx, Railroad Street. Includes Quilt of Valor presentations.

Veterans Day ceremony: Nov. 11, 11 a.m. South end of Village Green.

Dedication of tree and plaque for all Vietnam veterans: Nov. 11, following Veterans Day ceremony on the Green. Hosted by Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution on middle Green near the Admiral Harry S. Knapp’s Monument with the Bell of the U.S.S. Pittsburg.

Greater New Milford Parkinson’s Support Group: Nov. 13, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Meets the second Wednesday of each month, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-355-6075.

Cocktails and conversation: Nov. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Glenholme School at 19 Main venue, 19 Main St. $45 in advance. $50 at door. For more information and tickets, call Courtney Delaney at 860-868-7377 or email cdelaney@devereux.org.

Roast beef dinner: Nov. 16, 4:30-7 p.m. Held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

“Coping with Grief During the Holidays” workshop: Nov. 19 and 26 and Dec. 3 and 10, 6:30-8 p.m. NMVNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-2216.

Chamber Breakfast Networking Scene: Nov. 18, 8-9 a.m. At GeronNursing & Respite Care, 42 Main St. Must be Chamber member to attend. For information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080.

ROXBURY

Workshop on collage making using magazine images and scrap paper: Nov. 9, 12:30-2 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-2181.

“Cutting the Cord” - program about those wanting to go cable free: Nov. 16, 1-2 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-2181.

Program about American Chestnut Tree: Nov. 17, 1 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-2181.

Screening of “GenSilent”: Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Great Decisions 2019” series program: Nov. 8: “State of the State Department and Diplomacy,” 7-9 p.m. Library. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm offerings: Nov. 13: bird walk, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 14: “Take a Hike Thursday,” 1-3 p.m. Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

Screening of “The Jesus Film” and dinner: Nov. 15, 6 p.m. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. Includes dinner of hot dogs, soup, salad and desserts. For more information and RSVP, call the 6 Church Road church at 860-354-6114 or email TheShermanChurch@ aol.com by Nov. 13.

Christmas Fair and Market: Nov. 22, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Holy Trinity Church, Sherman Center.

WARREN

“Sip,Shop & Be Local” event: Nov. 9, noon-6 p.m. Hopkins Vineyard, Hopkins Road. Features local handmade crafts.

Warren Land Trust annual meeting: Nov. 16, 10 a.m. At Warren Town Hall. Includes business meetnig and prgoram about potential economic benefits of land conservation with Mark Nielsen and Connie Manes.

WASHINGTON

Holiday bazaar: Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Hosted by Women’s Guild of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 34 Green Hill Road (Route 47).

HORSE of Connecticut volunteer day: Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Rain date, Nov. 10. HORSE of Connecticut, 43 Wilbur Road. Includes tack sale, noon-3 p.m.

5K Run for Autism: Nov. 10. Registration, 8:30 a.m. Event, 10 a.m. Hosted by Glenholme School at Steep Rock Preservation, 2 Tunnel Road. $20 in advance by searching for “Glenholme School 5K” at www.Eventbrite.com. $20 day of event. $10/canine in advance or day of event. For more information, call 860-868-7377.

Book discussion and signing: Nov. 10, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With with Judy DeLorenzo, holistic health practitioner, energy healer and author of “From Chronically Ill to Vibrantly Well: Recovery Through a Plant-Based Diet.”

Glenholme School 5K Run for Autism: Nov. 10. Start, 10 a.m. At Steep Rock Preservation, 2 Tunnel Road. $20 in advance at www.evenbrite.com by searching for “Glenholme School.” $25 day of event. $10/canine in advance at day of event.

Screening of documentary “Robbery of the Heart”: Nov. 14, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Book signing: Nov. 16, 2 p. m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Dr. Harry Ofgang and Erik Ofgang, authors of “Good Vices: From Beer to Sex, the Surprising Truth About What’s Actually Good for You.”

Harvest Dinner: Nov. 16. Doors open, 5:45 p.m. Musical blessing and grace, 6:30 p.m. Dinner, 6:45 p.m. First Congregational Church of Washington, on the Green. Donations accepted.

Mo nday matinees: Nov. 18: “Peanut Butter Falcon” (PG-13), 1 p.m. Nov. 25: “Blinded by the Light” (PG-13), 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.

Theater

WASHINGTON

“Outward Bound”: Nov. 22-23, 7 p.m. Nov. 24, 3 p.m. Shepaug Valley School, 159 South Street. $10/general admission. $5/student, senior citizen or veteran. For more information and tickets, which will also be available at the door, call the box office at 860-717-2444.