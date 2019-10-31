Calendar

“Faces” - exhibit of works by Chandra Rogers: Runs through Nov. 13. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“Third Eye” - exhibit of art by Heather Scofield of Kent: Nov. 4-Jan. 10. Reception, Nov. 29, 4-7 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Rachel” - exhibit of works by Randy Orzano: Opening reception, Nov. 2, 5-7 p.m. Runs through Dec. 29. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For information, call 860-868-9003.

ROXBURY

“Motion” - works by Susan Monserud and Joe Gittterman: Runs through Nov. 16. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of photography by Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak: Nov. 1-Dec. 1. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Steven Miller: Opening reception, Nov. 2, noon-2 p.m. Runs through Dec. 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

“Music in the Nave” concert - “Jazz & Chopin: A Concert Celebrating Kent’s Legendary Pianist, Dolph Traymon”: Nov. 10, 4 p.m. At St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1 Main St. With pianist Margarita Nuller and vocalist Wanda Houston and a jazz trio. $15 in advance at http://bit.ly/dolphtraymon and $20 at door.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

Music by WildCat Creek: Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. Jewish Community Center in Sherman, 9 Route 39 South. $20/member. $25/non-member. Pre-paid reservations are recommended by calling 860-355-8050 or visiting www.jccinsherman.org by Nov. 1.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Holiday bazaar: Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Main Street.

Community conversation about the 2020 Presidential election: Nov. 10, 3-5 p.m. Sponsored by the Western CT Civic Action group at Bridgewater Congregational Church, 10 Clapboard Road. For information and RSVP, email westernctcivicaction@gmail.com

KENT

Celebration of publication of “EDISON” by Edmund Morris: Nov. 2, 5-6:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by library and House of Books, 4 North St. With Sylvia Jukes Morris and Christopher Buckley.

Annual Veterans Day fundraiser: Nov. 7-10. With American Legion members outside of Davis IGA, Kent Green.

Book signing with Dr. Henry Kissinger: Nov. 9, 3-4:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Will sign copies of latest book, “Kissinger on Kissinger: Reflections on Diplomacy, Grand Strategy, and Leadership,” written by Winston Lord with an introduction by Kissinger. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Kent historic house tour: Nov. 9, noon-4:30 p.m. Hosted by Kent Historical Society. Starts at Seven Hearths. $50 in advance at www.kenthistoricalsociety.org, and at Terston Home, Heron Gallery and Kent Wine & Spirit, with cash or check only. $60 day of event at Seven Hearths.

Veterans Day ceremony: Nov. 11, 11 a.m. At Kent Veterans Memorial Monument, Maple Street. Will include traditional Veterans Day ceremony, as well as dedication of new bench near monument. Followed by light luncheon for veterans and their families at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

NEW MILFORD

“Wicked Wine Evening” to benefit New Milford Hospital Breast Health Program: Nov. 1. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St. VIP entry, 6 p.m. $75. General admission, 7 p.m. $40. Tickets can be purchased at Nejaime’s Wine and Spirits at 164 Danbury Road, in the Stop & Shop plaza, and online at www.nejaimeswineandspirits.com.

Cast of Beatlemania concert to benefit Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement: Nov. 2. Doors open, 7 p.m. Concert, 8 p.m. At New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $35/person. $30/person with a group of 10 or more. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cast-of-beatlemania-tickets-70458692847 or call 860-355-9768.

Ham dinner: Nov. 9, 5-7 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). Free/veteran. $15/adult. $5/child 5-12. Free/child 5 and under. $25 family maximum.

Veterans Day breakfast: Nov. 11, 8-10 a.m. Hosted by Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution at The Maxx, Railroad Street. Includes Quilt of Valor presentations.

Veterans Day ceremony: Nov. 11, 11 a.m. South end of Village Green.

Dedication of tree and plaque for all Vietnam veterans: Nov. 11, following Veterans Day ceremony on the Green. Hosted by Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution on middle Green near the Admiral Harry S. Knapp’s Monument with the Bell of the U.S.S. Pittsburg.

ROXBURY

Workshop on collage making using magazine images and scrap paper: Nov. 9, 12:30-2 p.m. Library, Main Street. For information and RSVP, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Quince festival: Nov. 2-3, noon-5 p.m. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East. Fee for plates of food made with quince.

“Great Decisions 2019” series program: Nov. 8: “State of the State Department and Diplomacy,” 7-9 p.m. Library. For information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

WARREN

“Sip, Shop & Be Local” event: Nov. 9, noon-6 p.m. Hopkins Vineyard, Hopkins Road. Features local handmade crafts.

WASHINGTON

Election rally: Nov. 1, 4:30-7 p.m. Hosted by Republican Town Committee at American Legion Hall, 6 Brian Hall Plaza.

“The Voyage” - learning more about the Montessori curriculum: Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike. For more information, call 860-868-0551.

Exhibit on screen, “Van Gogh & Japan”: Nov. 3, 2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Mo nday matinees: Nov. 4: “Maiden” (PG), 1 p.m. Nov. 18: “Peanut Butter Falcon” (PG-13), 1 p.m. Nov. 25: “Blinded by the Light” (PG-13), 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.

“Moets, Madrigals and Masses: Sounds and Culture in Renaissance Europe” with musical enhancements program: Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With musicologist Gil Harel. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Holiday bazaar: Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Hosted by Women’s Guild of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 34 Green Hill Road (Route 47).

5K Run for Autism: Nov. 10. Registration, 8:30 a.m. Event, 10 a.m. Hosted by Glenholme School at Steep Rock Preservation, 2 Tunnel Road. $20 in advance by searching for “Glenholme School 5K” at www.Eventbrite.com. $20 day of event. $10/canine in advance or day of event. For more information, call 860-868-7377.