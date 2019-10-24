Calendar

“Faces” - exhibit of works by Chandra Rogers: Runs through Nov. 13. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“Snapshots Along the Way” - art by Kathy Wismar: Through Oct. 31. Library, Main Street. For information, call 860-927-3761.

Northeast Watercolor Society’s International Watercolor Exhibition: Open daily, 1-5 p.m., through Nov. 2. At Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

ROXBURY

“Motion” - works by Susan Monserud and Joe Gittterman: Runs through Nov. 16. Library, South Street.

WASHINGTON

New collection of paintings by James Aaby: Runs through Oct. 26. Library, Wykeham Road.

Exhibit of works by Steven Miller: Opening reception, Nov. 2, noon-2 p.m. Runs through Dec. 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

SPECIAL EVENTS

KENT

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

14th annual Kent Affordable Housing benefit and third Makers and Bakers Market: Oct. 25: preview party, 6-7:30 p.m. At. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 6 Bridge St. $30. For tickets, email info@kentaffordablehousing.org. Oct. 26: Makers and Bakers Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 6 Bridge St.

In-person voter registration: Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Kent Registrar of Voters, town hall.

Celebration of publication of “EDISON” by Edmund Morris: Nov. 2, 5-6:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by library and House of Books, 4 North St. With Sylvia Jukes Morris and Christopher Buckley.

NEW MILFORD

Haunted Trail: Oct. 25-26, 6-10 p.m. Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. For more information and tickets, visit HarrybrookePark.org.

Poetry reading with James Scrimgeour: Oct. 26, 3 p.m. At Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio, Railroad Street. Scrimgeour will read from his newest book “Voices of Dogtown; Poems Arising Out of a Ghost Town Landscape.”

Ladies Night Out: Oct. 24, 5-8 p.m. Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation, 30 Park Lane East. Features vendors, food and raffles. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-0971.

“Howl-o-Ween” event: Oct. 26, 2 p.m. Candlewoof Dog Park, 44 Pickett District Road. Costume contest, dog games, prizes, K-9 demosntration.

Boy Scout past dinner: Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m. Hosted by Boy Scout Troop 31 at First Congregational Church, 36 Main St. $8/person. Free/child 5 and under.

German Night Dinner: Oct. 26, 6 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7 North. $15/adult. $10/child 6-12. Free/child under 5. $50 family maximum.

“Second Saturday Stars” program, “Exoplanets: Beyond Our Solar System”: Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Donations of items for Social Services collection: Oct. 27, noon-4 p.m. Hosted by Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution at bandstand, Village Green.

Northville Residents’ Association annual meeting and program, “Black Bears, Coyotes and Bobcats...Our New Neighbors”: Oct. 27, 2 p.m. At Merryall Center, Chapel Hill Road. $10.

“Exploring the Mobile Office with Apple Solutions” networking event: Oct. 29, 8-9:30 a.m. Hosted by Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce at Apple Store, Danbury Fair Mall, 7 Backus Ave., Danbury. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080.

“Moving Forward, Leading Change” - program with Samah Salaime and Lihi Levian Joffe of, Wahat al-Salam- Neve Shalom, Oasis of Peace: Oct. 30, 7 p.m. Temple Sholom, Route 7.

Jack o’lantern display: Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m. Bring carved pumpkins to library Oct. 30-31 during library hours. Library, Main Street. For information, call 860-355-1191.

Trunk or Treat: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sponsored by New Milford Parks & Recreation Department on Village Green. To hand out candy, register by calling 860-355-6050.

“Wicked Wine Evening” to benefit New Milford Hospital Breast Health Program: Nov. 1. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St. VIP entry, 6 p.m. $75. General admission, 7 p.m. $40. Tickets can be purchased at Nejaime’s Wine and Spirits at 164 Danbury Road, in the Stop & Shop plaza, and online at www.nejaimeswineandspirits.com.

Cast of Beatlemania concert to benefit Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement: Nov. 2. Doors open, 7 p.m. Concert, 8 p.m. At New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $35/person. $30/person with a group of 10 or more. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cast-of-beatlemania-tickets-70458692847 or call 860-355-9768.

ROXBURY

“Managing Grief and Loss through the Holiday Season”: Oct. 28, 7 p.m. At Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. With the Rev. Sam Dexter, manager of spiritual care at the Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Danbury.

SHERMAN

Book talk and signing: Oct. 27, 2 p.m. Library, Sherman Center. With Patricia Endress, author of “China Notes of the Venerable Foreign Expert.”

Grief Share: 13-week series to start Oct. 25, noon. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For more information and RSVP, text 281-773-8837.

WARREN

Warren Historical Society annual meeting and program: Oct. 27, 2 p.m. Lower level conference room at town hall, 50 Cemetery Road. Following business meeting, Joe Brien of Lost Arts Workshops will present a program about 20th century handicrafts. Attendees are invited to bring samples of their handiworks.

WASHINGTON

Junior library offering: Oct. 26: Halloween costume party, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

Penny auction: Oct. 26, 11:30 a.m. Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road. $1/100 ticket. Red ticket table tickets available.

Book signing with author Suzanne Staubach: Oct. 26, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Author of “A Garden Miscellany: An Illustrated Guide to the Elements of the Garden.”

Discussion of “Where the Crawdads Sing”: Oct. 29, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Aimee Pozorski, scholar and professor of English. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Tack sale: Oct. 26-27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. HORSE of Connecticut, 43 Wilbur Road.

Election rally: Nov. 1, 4:30-7 p.m. Hosted by Republican Town Committee at American Legion Hall, 6 Brian Hall Plaza.

“The Voyage” - learning more about the Montessori curriculum: Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike. For more information, call 860-868-0551.

Exhibit on screen, “Van Gogh & Japan”: Nov. 3, 2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.