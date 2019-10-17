Calendar

“Faces” - exhibit of works by Chandra Rogers: Runs through Nov. 13. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“Snapshots Along the Way” - art by Kathy Wismar: Through Oct. 31. Library, Main Street. For information, call 860-927-3761.

Northeast Watercolor Society’s International Watercolor Exhibition: Open daily, 1-5 p.m., through Nov. 2. At Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Clouds + Currents” - works by Alissa Morabito: Runs through Oct. 27. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio open show: Runs through Oct. 27. Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio, railroad station, Railroad Street.

Exhibit of works by Jim Laurino: Opening reception, Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m. Demonstration with artist, Nov. 16, 5 p.m. Show runs through Dec. 8. Gregory James Gallery, Route 202. For more information, call 860-354-3436.

“Florence Maybrick: The Mystery of the Dress” exhibit: Runs through Nov. 8. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

ROXBURY

“Motion” - works by Susan Monserud and Joe Gittterman: Runs through Nov. 16. Library, South Street.

WASHINGTON

New collection of paintings by James Aaby: Runs through Oct. 26. Library, Wykeham Road.

SPECIAL EVENTS

GAYLORDSVILLE

Merwinsville Hotel Restoration annual Arts and Fine Crafts Show: Oct. 19-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, Browns Forge Road. $2 donation.

Turkey dinner: Oct. 19, 4-7 p.m. Gaylordsville United Methodist Church, 687 Kent Road (Route 7). $12/adult. $10/senior. $6/child. Free/child under 3.

KENT

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

“Civil Dialogue with the Kent First Selectman Candidates” Jean Speck and Edward Matson: Oct. 19, 1 p.m. Kent Town Hall, Kent Green Boulevard. For more information and registration, call 860-927-3761 or email kmlinfo@biblio.org.

Harvest Fair: Oct. 19. Crafts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Quilt show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Turkey dinner, 4-8 p.m. First Congregational Church of Kent, Route 7 North.

Book signing with Alex Hitz: Oct. 19, 5-6:30 p.m. House of Books, 4 North Main St. Author of “The Art of the Host.”

14th annual Kent Affordable Housing benefit and third Makers and Bakers Market: Oct. 25: preview party, 6-7:30 p.m. At. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 6 Bridge St. $30. For tickets, email info@kentaffordablehousing.org. Oct. 26: Makers and Bakers Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 6 Bridge St.

In-person voter registration: Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Kent Registrar of Voters, town hall.

NEW MILFORD

Haunted Trail: Oct. 18-19 and 25-26, 6-10 p.m. Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. For more information and tickets, visit HarrybrookePark.org.

“Quarter Mania” event (cross between auction and raffle): Oct. 19. Doors open, 11 a.m. Event, noon. Presented by Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford at Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7.

Fall Fest Chili Throwdown: Oct. 19, 4 p.m. New Milford Assembly, 47 Old Park Lane Road. Includes chili contest, corn hole, donut-eating contest, pumpkin painting, bonfire and more. To enter a chili, email info@newmilfordassembly.church or call 860-355-0182.

Roast beef dinner: Oct. 19, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Bike ride: Oct. 20. Meet at 10:45 a.m. for 11 a.m. start. Meet in Patriot’s Way of Bridge Street. For approximate 15-mile road through Merryall section of town. For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895 or email srosati999@gmail.com.

Question, Persuade and Refer training session (to recognize signs of a suicide crisis): Oct. 20, RSVP deadline. Program, Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. At VFW hall, Avery Road. For info and RSVP, call 203-770-3665 by Oct. 20.

Merryall Chapel services: Oct. 20: with the Rev. Steve Klots of South Kent School, 4 p.m. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.

Chamber Speed Networking event: Oct. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. At Memorial Hall at library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080.

Poetry reading with James Scrimgeour: Oct. 26, 3 p.m. At Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio, Railroad Street. Scrimgeour will read from his newest book “Voices of Dogtown; Poems Arising Out of a Ghost Town Landscape.”

Ladies Night Out: Oct. 24, 5-8 p.m. Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation, 30 Park Lane East. Features vendors, food and raffles. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-0971.

Boy Scout past dinner: Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m. Hosted by Boy Scout Troop 31 at First Congregational Church, 36 Main St. $8/person. Free/child 5 and under.

German Night Dinner: Oct. 26, 6 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7 North. $15/adult. $10/child 6-12. Free/child under 5. $50 family maximum.

“Second Saturday Stars” program, “Exoplanets: Beyond Our Solar System”: Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Donations of items for Social Services collection: Oct. 27, noon-4 p.m. Hosted by Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution at bandstand, Village Green.

“Exploring the Mobile Office with Apple Solutions” networking event: Oct. 29, 8-9:30 a.m. Hosted by Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce at Apple Store, Danbury Fair Mall, 7 Backus Ave., Danbury. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080.

Jack o’lantern display: Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m. Bring carved pumpkins to library Oct. 30-31 during library hours. Library, Main Street. For information, call 860-355-1191.

ROXBURY

Special Halloween Pop-Up Pub: Oct. 18, 6-9 p.m. Hodge Memorial Library, 4 North St. Drinks, beer and wine for sale.

SHERMAN

“Russia: Adversary or Partner to the U.S.?”: Oct. 19, 3 p.m. Library, Sherman Center. With Dr. Sergei Kambalov. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

Comedy night with “Steve Carl” and friends: Oct. 19, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center in Sherman, 9 Route 39 South. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information, call 860-355-8050 or visit jccinsherman.org.

“Leading the Way through Alzheimer’s”: Oct. 20, 2 p.m. Library, Sherman Center. With Alzheimer’s activists Geri and James Taylor. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

Grief Share: 13-week series to start Oct. 25, noon. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For more information and RSVP, text 281-773-8837.

WASHINGTON

Junior library offerings: Oct. 19: pumpkin painting (bring pumpkin), 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26: Halloween costume party, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

Book signing with illustrator Wendell Minor: Oct. 19, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Will sign copies of “Hi, I’m Norman,” authored by Robert Burleigh.

“Growing Your Family Tree”: Oct. 20, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With professional genealogist Toni McKeen. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“Decoding U.S.-China Trade Relations”: Oct. 22, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With professor, historian and author Mark Albertson. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“Learning How to Manage Uncomfortable Emotions”: Oct. 22, 8:45 a.m. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike. For more information, call 860-868-0551.

Washington Green Cemetery Tour: Oct. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Rain date, Oct. 27. Meet at Gunn Historical Museum, Wykeham Road. Members of Friends of the Gunn Historical Museum will be given preference for the first tour and should pre-register. Tickets will be distributed under a tent in the museum’s parking lot, on a first-come-first-serve basis, starting at 6 p.m. and continue through the evening until the tickets run out. For more information, call 860-868-7756.

Penny auction: Oct. 26, 11:30 a.m. Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road. $1/100 ticket. Red ticket table tickets available.

Book signing with author Suzanne Staubach: Oct. 26, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Author of “A Garden Miscellany: An Illustrated Guide to the Elements of the Garden.”

Discussion of “Where the Crawdads Sing”: Oct. 29, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Aimee Pozorski, scholar and professor of English. For info and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.