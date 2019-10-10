Calendar

“Faces” - exhibit of works by Chandra Rogers: Runs through Nov. 13. Opening reception, Oct. 13, 2-4 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA fall juried show: Runs through Oct. 14. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

“Snapshots Along the Way” - art by Kathy Wismar: Through Oct. 31. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

Northeast Watercolor Society’s International Watercolor Exhibition: Open daily, 1-5 p.m., through Nov. 2. At Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Clouds + Currents” - works by Alissa Morabito: Runs through Oct. 27. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio open show: Runs through Oct. 27. Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio, railroad station, Railroad Street.

“Florence Maybrick: The Mystery of the Dress” exhibit: Runs through Nov. 8. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

ROXBURY

“Motion” - works by Susan Monserud and Joe Gittterman: Runs through Nov. 16. Library, South Street.

WASHINGTON

New collection of paintings by James Aaby: Runs through Oct. 26. Library, Wykeham Road.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Personal financial planning seminar: Oct. 16, 6-7:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With panel of financial experts. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Merwinsville Hotel Restoration annual Arts and Fine Crafts Show: Opening gala preview, Oct. 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Show, Oct. 12-14 and 19-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, Browns Forge Road. Gala tickets, $25 in advance by using PayPal at www.merwinsvillehotel.org, $20 for hotel members and $30 at the door. General show Oct. 12-14 and 19-20, $2 donation.

KENT

Annual book sale: Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon-5 p.m., through mid-October. Library, Main Street.

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

Art from the Heart artisans’ fair: Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Kent firehouse, 28 Maple St.

Giant mineral sale: Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rain date, Oct. 19. Connecticut Museum of Mining and Mineral Science, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road, Route 7.

Harvest Fair: Oct. 19. Crafts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Quilt show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Turkey dinner, 4-8 p.m. First Congregational Church of Kent, Route 7 North.

Book signing with Alex Hitz: Oct. 19, 5-6:30 p.m. House of Books, 4 North Main St. Author of “The Art of the Host.”

NEW MILFORD

Bingo: Thursdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. Food available to buy, 5:15 p.m. Games, 6:30 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road.

Penny auction: Oct. 12. Doors open, noon. Winners announced, 1:30 p.m. Hosted by Women’s Guild at St. Francis Xavier Church, Route 109. $1/envelopes of 100 tickets.

Annual Jason D. Lewis kids’ fishing derby: Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. At Squantz Pond, New Fairfield. $10/family. Worms, trophies, snacks provided. For more information, email mamaseal630@yahoo.com.

All Hallows Center Cemetery Tour: Oct. 12, 5:30-9 p.m. Hosted by mayor’s office, New Milford Historical Society, New Milford Public Library and the Center Cemetery. Starts with costume guides at historical society, Aspetuck Avenue, and heads to Center Cemetery, where actors dressed as residents of the past will share their stories. $10 suggested donation. RSVP recommended by calling 860-355-1191.

“The 7 Habits of a 24/7 Dad” series: Oct. 15, 22 and 29 and Nov. 5, 6-8 p.m. At Youth Agency, John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road. Free. Includes light dinner. For more information and RSVP, email info@fnwc.org.

Discussion of “Soldiers of a Foreign War”: Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With author Charles McNair, MD. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191, ext. 2.

Caregivers Support Group: Oct. 15, 10 a.m.Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Cookbook Club: Oct. 17. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191, ext. 2.

Tech help: Oct. 17, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

New Milford Coalition for Awareness and New Beginnings (NMCAN) town-wide: Oct. 17, 6:30 p.m. Sarah Noble Intermediate School, Sunny Valley Road.

Business Scene: Oct. 17, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by All American Waste and Housatonic Business Alliance at Zaragoza Restaurant, 31 Bank St.

Haunted Trail: Oct. 18-19 and 25-26, 6-10 p.m. Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. For more information and tickets, visit HarrybrookePark.org.

“Quarter Mania” event (cross between auction and raffle): Oct. 19. Doors open, 11 a.m. Event, noon. Presented by Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford at Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7.

Fall Fest Chili Throwdown: Oct. 19, 4 p.m. New Milford Assembly, 47 Old Park Lane Road. Includes chili contest, corn hole, donut-eating contest, pumpkin painting, bonfire and more. To enter a chili, email info@newmilfordassembly.church or call 860-355-0182.

Roast beef dinner: Oct. 19, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

“Civil Dialogue with the Kent First Selectman Candidates” Jean Speck and Edward Matson: Oct. 19, 1 p.m. Kent Town Hall, Kent Green Boulevard. For more information and registration, call 860-927-3761 or email kmlinfo@biblio.org.

Question, Persuade and Refer training session (to recognize signs of a suicide crisis): Oct. 20, RSVP deadline. Program, Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. At VFW hall, Avery Road. For more information and RSVP, call 203-770-3665 by Oct. 20.

Merryall Chapel services: Oct. 20: with the Rev. Steve Klots of South Kent School, 4 p.m. Nov. 24: with Chaplaini Alan Freeman of Chaplain Services of Connecticut, 4 p.m. Dec. 24: with the Rev. Paul Hibbard, chaplain of Waterbury Hospital, 9 p.m. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.

Chamber Speed Networking event: Oct. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. At Memorial Hall at library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080.

ROXBURY

Program and book signing: Oct. 12, 2 p.m. At Hodge Memorial Library, 4 North St. With Sydney Sherman, author of “You Are Not Alone: Our Loved Ones are Here… You’re Just Not Listening”

SHERMAN

“Great Decisions 2019” series program: Oct. 11: “The United States and Mexico: Partnership Tested,” 7-9 p.m. JCC. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

Fall fair: Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road.

“Celebrating 300 Years of Connecticut’s Remarkable Women”: Oct. 13, 1 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. With Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame representative. Free, but donations accepted. For more information and RSVP by Oct. 11, email info@jccinsherman.org.

Group counseling on the topic of forgiveness: Oct. 16-Nov. 16: Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For more information, contact Baxter at 860-733-9972 by voice or text, or email baxter7109@gmail.com.

Grief Share: 13-week series to start Oct. 25, noon. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For more information and RSVP, text 281-773-8837.

WARREN

Warren Fall Festival: Oct. 12-13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hosted by Warren Volunteer Fire Company at Warren Woods, Brick School Road. $5/adult. Free/child under 8. $8/two-day pass.

WASHINGTON

Junior library offerings: Oct. 12: woodland creatures party (dress us) featuring crafts and games, 1 p.m. Oct. 19: pumpkin painting (bring pumpkin), 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26: Halloween costume party, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

“BOOKED!” fundraiser for library: Oct. 12, 6-8:30 p.m. Hosted by library at town hall. Admission starts at $125/person. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586 or visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

Discussion and signing of “The Good Life?”: Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Diana Varley and the book’s author Betty Krasne. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Book signing with illustrator Wendell Minor: Oct. 19, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Will sign copies of “Hi, I’m Norman,” authored by Robert Burleigh.

“Growing Your Family Tree”: Oct. 20, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With professional genealogist Toni McKeen. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“Decoding U.S.-China Trade Relations”: Oct. 22, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With professor, historian and author Mark Albertson. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

AREA TOWNS

