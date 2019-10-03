Calendar

KAA fall juried show: Runs through Oct. 14. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 Main St. South. For information, call 860-927-3989.

“Snapshots Along the Way” - art by Kathy Wismar: Through Oct. 31. Library, Main Street. For information, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Clouds + Currents” - works by Alissa Morabito: Runs through Oct. 27. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio open show: Reception, Oct. 5, 5-8 p.m. Runs through 27. Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio, Railroad Street.

ROXBURY

“Motion” - works by Susan Monserud and Joe Gittterman: Opening reception, Oct. 5, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Nov. 16. Library, South Street.

Music/Dance

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Merwinsville Hotel Restoration annual Arts and Fine Crafts Show: Opening gala preview, Oct. 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Show, Oct. 12-14 and 19-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, Browns Forge Road. Gala tickets, $25 in advance by using PayPal at www.merwinsvillehotel.org, $20 for hotel members and $30 at the door. General show Oct. 12-14 and 19-20, $2 donation.

KENT

Art from the Heart artisans’ fair: Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Kent firehouse, 28 Maple St.

NEW MILFORD

Greater New Milford Film Festival: Oct. 4: Litchfield Hills Screenwriter’s Workshop discussion of screen writing, 7 p.m. At Makery Coworking, Bank Street. $5. Oct. 5: free screening of “The Last Train to Pittsfield,” noon. Followed by Q&A with State Representative Bill Buckbee (R-67th). At Bank Street Theater. Oct. 6: Manhattan Short Film Festival, noon. $15. At Bank Street Theater. Followed by reception at Lucia across from the theater.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day: Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. At John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road. For information, call the health department at 860-355-6035.

Fall Fair: Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road.

RiverFest: Oct. 5-6, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Presented by Riverfront Revitalization Committee at Young’s Field. Suggested donation of $5/person.

21st annual and final Run for Joe: Oct. 6. Registration, 12:30-1 p.m. One-mile fun run or 5K walk, 1:30 p.m. Canterbury School, Aspetuck Avenue. For more information, call 860-354-4038.

Dry media still life class: Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With artist Valerie Culbertson. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191, ext. 2.

Greater New Milford Parkinson’s Support Group: Oct. 9, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-355-6075.

Digital privacy workshop: Oct. 9, 2-3 p.m. Hosted by library at senior center computer lab, 40 Main St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Job Fair: Oct. 10, 4-7 p.m. Hosted by State Representative Bill Buckbee (R-67th) at John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road.

Program about integrative natural medicine: Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Dr. Ken Hoffman. For information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Penny auction: Oct. 12. Doors open, noon. Winners announced, 1:30 p.m. Hosted by Women’s Guild at St. Francis Xavier Church, Route 109. $1/envelopes of 100 tickets.

Annual Jason D. Lewis kids’ fishing derby: Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. At Squantz Pond, New Fairfield. $10/family. Worms, trophies, snacks provided. For more information, email mamaseal630@yahoo.com.

Historical cemetery tour: Oct. 12, 5:30-9 p.m. Hosted by mayor’s office, New Milford Historical Society, New Milford Public Library and the Center Cemetery at Center Cemetery.

“The 7 Habits of a 24/7 Dad” series: Oct. 15, 22 and 29 and Nov. 5, 6-8 p.m. At Youth Agency, John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road. Free. Includes light dinner. For more information and RSVP, email info@fnwc.org.

Discussion of “Soldiers of a Foreign War”: Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With author Charles McNair, MD. For information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191, ext. 2.

Caregivers Support Group: Oct. 15, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

ROXBURY

Blessing of the Animals: Oct. 5, 10 a.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 4 Wellers Bridge Road. For more information, call 860-355-3695.

4 ½ mile inter-town hike along Tunnel Road: Oct. 5, 1-3:30 p.m. Rain date, Oct. 6. Starts at Steep Rock Preserve parking lot next to riding ring at 2 Tunnel Road, Washington, and ends at Roxbury Land Trust’s Battle Swamp Preserve on Judd’s Bridge Road, Roxbury. Shuttle will transport hikers back to vehicles. Registration is required at https://steeprockassoc.org/events-program due to shuttle capacity.

Chili cook-off: Oct. 5, 5-7 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. Sample chilis and vote for favorite. Includes dinner, music and drawings. $15/adult. $12/senior 65 and older. $6/child under 10.

Program with author/photographer Matthew Duman: Oct. 7, 6 p.m. Library, South Street. Author of “The Grotesque 10: Amazing Architectural Sculpture from Ten American Colleges and Universities.”

“All About Joint Replacement Surgery”: Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m. Library, South Street. With Dr. Lawrence Schweitzer.

“Boot Camp for the Senses” program with Tovah Martin: Oct. 10, 11 a.m. Presented by Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South. $10. For information, call 860-355-0167.

Program and book signing: Oct. 12, 2 p.m. At Hodge Memorial Library, 4 North St. With Sydney Sherman, author of “You Are Not Alone: Our Loved Ones are Here… You’re Just Not Listening”

SHERMAN

Dance party with The Funk Express: Oct. 5, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $12 cash and check and $12.50 online and credit card at door. For more information, email info@jccinsherman.org.

Beet festival: Oct. 5-6, noon-5 p.m. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East.

“Great Decisions 2019” program: Oct. 11: “The United States and Mexico: Partnership Tested,” 7-9 p.m. JCC. For information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

Fall fair: Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road.

“Celebrating 300 Years of Connecticut’s Remarkable Women”: Oct. 13, 1 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. With Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame representative. Free, but donations accepted. For information and RSVP by Oct. 11, email info@jccinsherman.org.

Group counseling on the topic of forgiveness: Oct. 16-Nov. 16: Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For information, contact Baxter at 860-733-9972 by voice or text, or email baxter7109@gmail.com.

WARREN

Warren Fall Festival: Oct. 12-13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hosted by Warren Volunteer Fire Company at Warren Woods, Brick School Road. $5/adult. Free/child under 8. $8/two-day pass.

WASHINGTON

4 ½ mile inter-town hike along Tunnel Road: Oct. 5, 1-3:30 p.m. Rain date, Oct. 6. Starts at Steep Rock Preserve parking lot next to riding ring at 2 Tunnel Road, Washington, and ends at Roxbury Land Trust’s Battle Swamp Preserve on Judd’s Bridge Road, Roxbury. Shuttle will transport hikers back to vehicles. Registration is required at https://steeprockassoc.org/events-program due to shuttle capacity.

Junior library offerings: Oct. 5: Halloween haunted houses, 1 p.m. Oct. 12: woodland creatures party (dress us) featuring crafts and games, 1 p.m. Oct. 19: pumpkin painting (bring pumpkin), 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26: Halloween costume party, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

Parent-child program for kids 6-18 months and their caregivers: Starts Oct. 4, 10:45 a.m. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike.

HORSE basic care clinic: Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-noon. HORSE of CT, Wilbur Road. $10. For more information, call 860-868-1960.

Book talk and signing: Oct. 5, 4 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With authors Elissa Altman and Dani Shapiro, who will discuss Altman’s new memoir “Motherland.”

Meet and greet candidates: Oct. 6, 2 p.m. Hosted by Washington Democratic Town Committee at library, Wykeham Road.

Book signing and discussion: Oct. 6, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With author/entrepreneur Mona Bijoor, who will discuss and sign her new book “Startups and Downs: The Secrets of Resilient Entrepreneurs” with guest speaker Suzie Paxton.

“Climate Change Progress: Global, National, State, and Local Perspectives”: Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Daniel Esty, environmental law professor at Yale University. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“BOOKED!” fundraiser for library: Oct. 12, 6-8:30 p.m. Hosted by library at town hall. Admission starts at $125/person. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586 or visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

Discussion and signing of “The Good Life?”: Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Diana Varley and the book’s author Betty Krasne. For information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

AREA TOWNS

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Witness for the Prosecution”: Friday-Saturdays, 8 p.m., through Oct. 11. Also, Sept. 29 and Oct. 29, 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $25/reserved seat. $20/student and military personnel with ID. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863.