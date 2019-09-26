Calendar

“Faces” - exhibit of works by Chandra Rogers: Oct. 1-Nov. 13. Opening reception, Oct. 13, 2-4 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA fall juried show: Runs through Oct. 14. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

“Snapshots Along the Way” - art by Kathy Wismar: Through Oct. 31. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Clouds + Currents” - works by Alissa Morabito: Runs through Oct. 27. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio open show: Oct. 2-27. Reception, Oct. 5, 5-8 p.m. Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio, railroad station, Railroad Street.

ROXBURY

Exhibit featuring works by Nancy Lasar and Carol Macdonald: Runs through Sept. 28. Library, South Street.

“Motion” - works by Susan Monserud and Joe Gittterman: Opening reception, Oct. 5, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Nov. 16. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Commission on Aging Senior Art Show: Runs through Oct. 9. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

New collection of paintings by James Aaby: Runs through Oct. 26. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

SPECIAL EVENTS

GAYLORDSVILLE

Chicken BBQ: Sept. 28, noon-7 p.m. Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department, Route 7. $12.

KENT

Annual book sale: Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon-5 p.m., through mid-October. Library, Main Street.

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

Connecticut Antique Machinery Association annual fall festival: Sept. 27-28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. CAMA campus, Route 7 North, just north of Kent’s center. Includes displays of steam- and gas-powered machinery.

NEW MILFORD

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Through November. Village Green.

Bingo: Thursdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. Food available to buy, 5:15 p.m. Games, 6:30 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road.

Free nine-hole mini golf for families: Sept. 28, 2-5 p.m. Riverview Baptist Church, 126 Kent Road (Route 7 North). For more information, email RBCNEWMILFORD@gmail.com.

Fire prevention event: Sept. 28, noon-5 p.m. At Litchfield Crossings, Route 7.

“Florence Maybrick: The Mystery of the Dress” exhibit: Opening talk on the Cat Woman of Gaylordsville, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. Exhibit, Sept. 27-Nov. 8. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Greater New Milford Film Festival: Sept. 27: free screening of documentary “5B,” which explores early days of AIDS epidemic, followed by Q&A with the producer, 7 p.m. At Bank Street Theater. Sept. 28: free screening of local shorts by Greater New Milford filmmakers, followed by Q&A with filmmakers, 7 p.m. At Bank Street Theater. Sept. 30: free screening of “Beautiful Boy,” a film that deals with drug addiction, relapse and recovery, 7 p.m., followed by Q&A with Jason O’Connor, Youth Advocate for the Town of New Milford. At Bank Street Theater. Oct. 1: free screening of “A Dog’s Journey,” 6 p.m. At senior center, Main Street. Oct. 2: screening of “Wildland,” a documentary that follows firefighters through one season, 7 p.m. $10. At Bank Street Theater. Oct. 3: Manhattan Short Film Festival, 7 p.m. $15. At Bank Street Theater. Oct. 4: Litchfield Hills Screenwriter’s Workshop discussion of screen writing, 7 p.m. At Makery Coworking, Bank Street. $5. Oct. 5: free screening of “The Last Train to Pittsfield,” noon. Followed by Q&A with State Representative Bill Buckbee (R-67th). At Bank Street Theater. Oct. 6: Manhattan Short Film Festival, noon. $15. At Bank Street Theater. Followed by reception at Lucia across from the theater.

Health seminars: Sept. 27: personal safety seminar, 2 p.m. Oct. 2: flu shots seminar, 2 p.m. Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation, 30 Park Lane East. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-0971.

Drag queen bingo and a show: Sept. 28, 7 p.m. Presented by KBJB Live Events at VFW hall, Avery Road. $25 includes two bingo cards. More cards available to purchase.

Walk a Mile for a Meal foodraiser: Sept. 29, 1-2 p.m. Starts at Big Y, Route 7, where attendees purchase a bag of groceries and then walk to the parking lot behind the First Congregational Church on Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-6079.

Chamber “How It’s Made” program: Oct. 1, 5:30-7 p.m. At Trowbridge Ltd., an Arabian horse breeding, training, sales and lesson farm (also known as historic Mike Nichols farm), 246 Henry Sanford Road, Bridgewater. For more information and RSVP, email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com or call 860-354-6080 by Sept. 30.

Caregivers Support Group: Oct. 1 and 15, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day: Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. At John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road. For more information, call the health department at 860-355-6035.

Fall Fair: Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road (Route 7).

21st annual and final Run for Joe: Oct. 6. Registration, 12:30-1 p.m. One-mile fun run or 5K walk, 1:30 p.m. Canterbury School, Aspetuck Avenue. For more information, call 860-354-4038.

ROXBURY

“Tuesdays Tales and Trails” for pre-K and kindergartners: Tuesdays in September, 10 a.m, at different preserves. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-4148.

Walk while learning about beavers: Sept. 28: walk at Baldwin Preserve, 2 p.m. With Nick Barnett. For more information or to register for the walk, call 860-350-4148.

Celtic worship service and supper: Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 4 Wellers Bridge Road. With music by harpist Rebecca Swett. For more information and RSVP to the supper, call 860-354-6760 or email christchurchoffice@frontier.com by Sept. 23.

Poetry reading: Sept. 28, 2 p.m. At Hodge Memorial Library, 4 North St. With Davyne Verstandig, Dimitri Rimsky, and J.E.A. Wallace, who will read from their own works.

4 ½ mile inter-town hike along Tunnel Road: Oct. 5, 1-3:30 p.m. Rain date, Oct. 6. Starts at Steep Rock Preserve parking lot next to riding ring at 2 Tunnel Road, Washington, and ends at Roxbury Land Trust’s Battle Swamp Preserve on Judd’s Bridge Road, Roxbury. Shuttle will transport hikers back to vehicles. Registration is required at https://steeprockassoc.org/events-program due to shuttle capacity.

Program with author/photographer Matthew Duman: Oct. 7, 6 p.m. Library, South Street. Author of “The Grotesque 10: Amazing Architectural Sculpture from Ten American Colleges and Universities.”

WASHINGTON

New Beginnings of Northwest CT divorce support group: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 1. Runs for 10 weeks. At First Congregational Church, 6 Kirby Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-0569.

Junior library offerings: Oct. 5: Halloween haunted houses, 1 p.m. Oct. 12: woodland creatures party (dress us) featuring crafts and games, 1 p.m. Oct. 19: pumpkin painting (bring pumpkin), 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26: Halloween costume party, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

Parent-child program for kids 6-18 months and their caregivers: Starts Oct. 4, 10:45 a.m. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike.

Book talk and signing: Oct. 5, 4 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With authors Elissa Altman and Dani Shapiro, who will discuss Altman’s new memoir “Motherland.”

Meet and greet candidates: Oct. 6, 2 p.m. Hosted by Washington Democratic Town Committee at library, Wykeham Road.