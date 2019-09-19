Calendar

KAA fall juried show: Runs through Oct. 14. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 Main St. South. For information, call 860-927-3989.

“Snapshots Along the Way” - art by Kathy Wismar: Through Oct. 31. Library, Main Street. For information, call 860-927-3761.

WASHINGTON

New collection of paintings by James Aaby: Runs through Oct. 26. Library, Wykeham Road.

Exhibit of paintings by Edward Spaulding DeVoe of Bridgewater: For the month of September. The Hen’s Nest Gallery, 2 Green Hill Road.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Sept. 26: Aging in Place program, 12:15 p.m Sign up required. Mondays: line dancing with Jill Weiss, 1 p.m. Tuesday: appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Sliver Needles, 1 p.m. VNA visit for blood pressure, second Tuesday each month, 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjogg, 1 p..m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Artists’ Salon: Meets second Wednesday each month, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With artist and expressive art facilitator Pamela Hochstetter. Bring snack or beverage (non-red wine and beer welcome) to share. For more information, email pamelahochstetter@gmail.com.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Chicken BBQ: Sept. 28, noon-7 p.m. Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department, Route 7. $12.

KENT

Kent Quiz Night: Sept. 21. Doors open, 6 p.m. Game, 7 p.m. Hosted by library at fire department, Maple Street. $50/team of four in advance. $60/team of four at door. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761 or visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.

Connecticut Antique Machinery Association annual fall festival: Sept. 27-28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. CAMA campus, Route 7 North, just north of Kent’s center. Includes displays of steam- and gas-powered machinery.

NEW MILFORD

DAR celebration for Constitution Week: Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Presented by Daughters of American Revolution at north end of Village Green. Giveaways, cake, information about Constitution and education about Revolutionary War tools and weapons.

Jazzercise open house: Sept. 21, 9-11 a.m. Jazzercise New Milford, 99 Danbury Road (Route 7), across from Home Depot. Dance mix, 9 a.m. Fusion, 10 a.m. Also, prizes and promotions. For more information, call 860-248-5357.

Ambulance open house for its 90th anniversary: Sept. 22, 11 a.m. -2 p.m. Ambulance barn, Scoville Street. Tours, meet EMTs, food.

“Cocktails for a Cause: Save the Beauty of Candlewood”: Sept. 22, 3:30-6 p.m. At Candlelight Farms, 214 Candlewood Mountain Road. $85/person. Benefits Rescue Candlewood Mountain Legal Defense Fund or Planned Development Alliance of Northwest Connecticut.

Roast beef dinner: Sept. 21, 4:30-7 p.m. Held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

US Bands home competition: Sept. 21, 6 p.m. At New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $12/adult. $7/student and senior.

Program about long-term care and Medicaid: Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Lynda Lee Arnold, elder law partner at Czepiga Daly Pope & Perri in New Milford. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191, ext. 2.

Concert with David Rovics: Sept. 24, 9 p. m. Sponsored by Apocatastasis: An Institute for the Humanities in New Milford at A Common Ground Dance Studio, 33 Crosby St. Focus will be music of the end of World War I and the early 1920s. $10 suggested donation. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2392406380849833/ or ApocatastasisInstitute.wordpress.com.

Literacy Volunteers on the Green volunteer tutor training session: Sept. 26, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Literacy Volunteers on the Green at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. For information, call 8600355-0830.

Remember Me Thursday luminary event: Sept. 26, 4 p.m. Luminary lighting, 6 p.m. Hosted by Wells Valley Cat Rescue on Village Green. $5/luminary.

“Florence Maybrick: The Mystery of the Dress” exhibit: Opening talk on the Cat Woman of Gaylordsville, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. Exhibit, Sept. 27-Nov. 8. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Greater New Milford Film Festival: Sept. 27: free screening of documentary “5B,” which explores early days of AIDS epidemic, followed by Q&A with the producer, 7 p.m. At Bank Street Theater. Sept. 28: free screening of local shorts by Greater New Milford filmmakers, followed by Q&A with filmmakers, 7 p.m. At Bank Street Theater. Sept. 30: free screening of “Beautiful Boy,” a film that deals with drug addiction, relapse and recovery, 7 p.m., followed by Q&A with Jason O’Connor, Youth Advocate for the Town of New Milford. At Bank Street Theater. Oct. 1: free screening of “A Dog’s Journey,” 6 p.m. At senior center, Main Street. At Bank Street Theater. Followed by reception at Lucia across from the theater.

Health seminars: Sept. 27: personal safety seminar, 2 p.m. Oct. 2: flu shots seminar, 2 p.m. Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation, 30 Park Lane East. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-0971.

Drag queen bingo and a show: Sept. 28, 7 p.m. Presented by KBJB Live Events at VFW hall, Avery Road. $25 includes two bingo cards. More cards available to purchase.

Free nine-hole mini golf for families: Sept. 28, 2-5 p.m. Riverview Baptist Church, 126 Kent Road (Route 7 North). For more information, email RBCNEWMILFORD@gmail.com.

Fire prevention event: Sept. 28, noon-5 p.m. At Litchfield Crossings, Route 7.

Walk a Mile for a Meal foodraiser: Sept. 29, 1-2 p.m. Starts at Big Y, Route 7, where attendees purchase a bag of groceries and then walk to the parking lot behind the First Congregational Church on Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-6079.

Chamber “How It’s Made” program: Oct. 1, 5:30-7 p.m. At Trowbridge Ltd., an Arabian horse breeding, training, sales and lesson farm (also known as historic Mike Nichols farm), 246 Henry Sanford Road, Bridgewater. For more information and RSVP, email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com or call 860-354-6080 by Sept. 30.

ROXBURY

Program with Jean Baur and her therapy dog Rudy: Sept. 21, 2 p.m. Library, South Street.

Author discussion of “The General”: Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m. Library, South Street. With author and journalist Ramin Ganeshram.

Two-part talk about beavers: Sept. 22: “Industrious Beavers,” 4 p.m. Sponsored by Roxbury Land Trust at town hall, Route 67. With Nick Barnett. Sept. 28: walk at Baldwin Preserve, 2 p.m. With Nick Barnett. For more information or to register for the walk, call 860-350-4148.

Celtic worship service and supper: Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 4 Wellers Bridge Road. With music by harpist Rebecca Swett. For more information and RSVP to the supper, call 860-354-6760 or email christchurchoffice@frontier.com by Sept. 23.

Poetry reading: Sept. 28, 2 p.m. At Hodge Memorial Library, 4 North St. With Davyne Verstandig, Dimitri Rimsky, and J.E.A. Wallace, who will read from their own works.

4 ½ mile inter-town hike along Tunnel Road: Oct. 5, 1-3:30 p.m. Rain date, Oct. 6. Starts at Steep Rock Preserve parking lot next to riding ring at 2 Tunnel Road, Washington, and ends at Roxbury Land Trust’s Battle Swamp Preserve on Judd’s Bridge Road, Roxbury. Shuttle will transport hikers back to vehicles. Registration is required at https://steeprockassoc.org/events-program due to shuttle capacity.

SHERMAN

Sherman House and Garden Tour: Sept. 21. Starts at 10 a.m. in Sherman School parking lot, where attendees will receive property guides and maps. Sponsored by Sherman Democratic Town Committee. $20 in advance. $25 day of event. Tickets available at Sherman Wine and Spirits. For more information, call 860-354-2076.

WARREN

“Housatonic Heritage Walk: Charcoal Pits and the Iron Industry in Warren and the Northwest Corner”: Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. Meet at Warren Town Hall, 50 Cemetery Road. Co-presented by Warren Historical Society and Warren Land Trust. Registration is recommended by emailing info@warrenlandtrust.org.

Veterans memorial dedication: Sept. 22, 3 p.m. Memorial site, Cemetery Road. In case of rain, ceremony will be held indoors. Reception to follow at Warren Congregational Church, Sackett Hill Road.

WASHINGTON

Washington cemetery tour volunteer meeting: Sept. 20, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Book talk and signing with Lisa Toddeo: Sept. 24, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Author of “Three Women.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Program about Zero Prophet Coffee: Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Nick Benson, founder of Washington company. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.