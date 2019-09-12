Calendar

KAA fall juried show: Opening reception, Sept. 21, 2 p.m. Awards presentation, 3 p.m. Runs through Oct. 14. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

“Snapshots Along the Way” - art by Kathy Wismar: Through Oct. 31. Reception, Sept. 14, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Clouds + Currents” - works by Alissa Morabito: Opening reception with artist, Sept. 14, 4-6 p.m. Runs through Oct. 27. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio open show: Oct. 2-27. Reception, Oct. 5, 5-8 p.m. Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio, railroad station, Railroad Street.

ROXBURY

Exhibit featuring works by Nancy Lasar and Carol Macdonald: Runs through Sept. 28. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Commission on Aging Senior Art Show: Runs through Oct. 9. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

New collection of paintings by James Aaby: Reception, Sept. 14, noon- 2p.m. Runs through Oct. 26. Library, Wykeham Road.

Exhibit of paintings by Edward Spaulding DeVoe of Bridgewater: For the month of September. Reception, Sept. 14. The Hen’s Nest Gallery, 2 Green Hill Road.

“Washington, Connecticut - An American Story”: Ongoing. Gunn Historical Museum, 5 Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7756.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Music by RivaJean & Friends: Sept. 14, 7 p.m. Makery Coworking, 20 Bank St. $20.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

WASHINGTON

Free concert of the music of Scotland and Ireland: Sept. 15, 3 p.m. First Congregational Church on the Green. With Jesse Ofgang and friends. For more information, call 860-868-0569.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Sept. 15: supper/concert club, 4 p.m. Sign up required. Sept. 19: Mastery Aging Program, 12:15 p.m. Sign up required. Sept. 26: Aging in Place program, 12:15 p.m Sign up required. Mondays: line dancing with Jill Weiss, 1 p.m. Tuesday: appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Sliver Needles, 1 p.m. VNA visit for blood pressure, second Tuesday each month, 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjogg, 1 p..m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Little Britches Boots & Britches Ball: Sept. 14, 6-10 p.m. At Bridgewater pavilion, Sarah Sanford Road East. $50. Includes BBQ buffet, live and silent auctions, and more. For more information and tickets, visit www.littlebritchesct.org or call 203-598-2595.

“What the Heck is iCloud?”: Sept. 18, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Library, Route 133. With Michael Jay, tech tutor and former Apple specialist. Bring Apple device. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Italian night dinner: Sept. 14, 5-7 p.m. Gaylordsville United Methodist Church, 687 Kent Road (Route 7). $12/adult. $10/senior citizen. $6/child 3 and up. Free/child under 3. For more information, call 860-355-0553.

Fundraiser for Mimi Burkhardt Scholarship Fund: Sept. 15, 3-5 p.m. Hosted by Gaylordsville Historical Society at Old Oak Tavern Gaylordsville, Kent Road. $25 includes a beer or wine and a burger or wings, as well as trivia and door prizes.

KENT

Annual book sale: Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon-5 p.m., through mid-October. Library, Main Street.

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

“Evening of Poetry and Music”: Sept. 14, 7-9 p.m. Library, Main Street. Read own work or work of someone else. For more information and to RSVP, email karen_chase@sbcglobal.net or call 860-927-3761.

Kent Quiz Night: Sept. 21. Doors open, 6 p.m. Game, 7 p.m. Hosted by library at fire department, Maple Street. $50/team of four in advance. $60/team of four at door. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761 or visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.

NEW MILFORD

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone grieving the death of a spouse. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Through November. Village Green.

Bingo: Thursdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. Food available to buy, 5:15 p.m. Games, 6:30 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road.

Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust Fall Celebration: Sept. 14, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Rain date, Sept. 15. Smyrski Farm Preserve, 237 Merryall Road. Free. Includes tethered hot air balloon rides (weather permitting), live birds-of-prey show, nature walks, hayrides, face painting, and live music.

Second Saturday Stars program: “Old Glass-New Light”: Sept. 14, 8-10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

“Evening of Hope” benefit for Julia’s Wings Foundation: Sept. 14. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St. For more information, visit www.juliaswings.org.

Chalk Walk: Sept. 14, noon-3 p.m. Hosted by mayor’s office and Village Center for the Arts downtown. Check in/register at bandstand and receive location for art work.

Spaghetti dinner: Sept. 14, 5-7 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road. $10/adult. $4/child 6-12. Free/child 5 and under. $25 family maximum.

Back to Church Sunday worship service: Sept. 15, 9:45 a.m. Hosted by First Apostolic Gathering of New Milford at 25 Church St.

Merryall Chapel service: Sept. 15: with Deacon Roland Miller of St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford, 4 p.m.Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.

Caregivers Support Group: Sept.16, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

“Rule Your Inbox - Tips for Outlook” networking event: Sept. 17, 8:30-10 a.m. In partnership between Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce and Microsoft Store at Microsoft Store, Danbury Fair Mall, 7 Backus Ave. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080.

Intuitive movement program: Sept. 17, 6 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Lisa Lent. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

“Rule Your Inbox - Tips for Outlook”: Sept. 17, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Co-hosted by Chamber of Commerce and Microsoft Store, at Microsoft Store, Danbury Fair Mall, 7 Backus Ave., Danbury. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

Program about preserving assets and independence while aging: Sept. 18. At Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation, Poplar Street. With attorneys Thomas E. Murphy and Michele Murphy and Probate Judge Martin Landgrebe. For more information, including time and RSVP, call 203-312-3441 or email Julie.brown@nathealthcare.com.

Tech help: Sept. 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce Business Scene: Sept. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by Nicholas/Tobin & Associates and New Milford Hospital at New Milford Hospital Café, Elm Street.

Jazzercise open house: Sept. 21, 9-11 a.m. Jazzercise New Milford, 99 Danbury Road (Route 7), across from Home Depot. Dance mix, 9 a.m. Fusion, 10 a.m. Also, prizes and promotions. For more information, call 860-248-5357.

“Cocktails for a Cause: Save the Beauty of Candlewood”: Sept. 22, 3:30-6 p.m. At Candlelight Farms, 214 Candlewood Mountain Road. $85/person. Benefits Rescue Candlewood Mountain Legal Defense Fund or Planned Development Alliance of Northwest Connecticut.

Roast beef dinner: Sept. 21, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

US Bands home competition: Sept. 21, 6 p.m. At New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $12/adult. $7/student and senior citizen.

Program about long-term care and Medicaid: Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Lynda Lee Arnold, elder law partner at Czepiga Daly Pope & Perri in New Milford. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191, ext. 2.

Concert with David Rovics: Sept. 24, 9 p. m. Sponsored by Apocatastasis: An Institute for the Humanities in New Milford at A Common Ground Dance Studio, 33 Crosby St. Focus will be music of the end of World War I and the early 1920s. $10 suggested donation. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2392406380849833/ or ApocatastasisInstitute.wordpress.com.

ROXBURY

Opening of 1.6-mile loop at River Road Preserve: Sept. 14, 10 a.m. Hosted by Roxbury Land Trust at River Road Preserve, River Road parking area.

Program with Jean Baur and her therapy dog Rudy: Sept. 21, 2 p.m. Library, South Street.

Author discussion of “The General”: Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m. Library, South Street. With author and journalist Ramin Ganeshram.

Two-part talk about beavers: Sept. 22: “Industrious Beavers,” 4 p.m. Sponsored by Roxbury Land Trust at town hall, Route 67. With Nick Barnett. Sept. 28: walk at Baldwin Preserve, 2 p.m. With Nick Barnett. For more information or to register for the walk, call 860-350-4148.

SHERMAN

“Great Decisions 2019” series:Sept 13: “Cyber Conflict and Geopolitics,” 7-9 p.m. Library. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

“Marco Polo: The Silk Road & China, and the UN In Action”: Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m. Library, Sherman Center. With Dr. Joseph J. Baxer, president of the United Nations of Connecticut. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

Raspberry festival: Sept. 14-15, noon-5 p.m. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37. $5/plate of food. Music offered each day, 1-4 p.m.

Book talk and signing with Patricia Endress: Sept. 15, 1 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. Author of “China Notes on the Venerable Foreign Exchange.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

Sherman House and Garden Tour: Sept. 21. Starts at 10 a.m. in Sherman School parking lot, where attendees will receive property guides and maps. Sponsored by Sherman Democratic Town Committee. $20 in advance. $25 day of event. Tickets available at Sherman Wine and Spirits. For more information, call 860-354-2076.

WARREN

Warren Land Trust 30th anniversary picnic: Sept. 15, 1-3 p.m. Hopkins Vineyard, 25 Hopkins Road. $15/person. Free/child under 16.

“Housatonic Heritage Walk: Charcoal Pits and the Iron Industry in Warren and the Northwest Corner”: Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. Meet at Warren Town Hall, 50 Cemetery Road. Co-presented by Warren Historical Society and Warren Land Trust. Registration is recommended by emailing info@warrenlandtrust.org.

WASHINGTON

HORSE fall volunteer day: Sept. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (tack sale, noon-3 p.m.). Rain date, Sept. 15. HORSE, Wilbur Road.

Screening of “Paris to Pittsburgh”: Sept. 17, 6 p.m. Co-hosted by Gunn Memorial Library and the Washington Environmental Council and the First Congregational Church in Washington at library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Washington cemetery tour volunteer meeting: Sept. 20, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Book talk and signing with Lisa Toddeo: Sept. 24, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Author of “Three Women.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.