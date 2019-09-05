Calendar

“Snapshots Along the Way” - art by Kathy Wismar: Through Oct. 31. Reception, Sept. 14, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

KAA Members II Show: Runs through Sept. 8. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Scenes from Northwest Connecticut Farms” - works by Glenn Hilliard and Dan Hamilton: Runs through Sept. 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

“Clouds + Currents” - works by Alissa Morabito: Opening reception with artist, Sept. 14, 4-6 p.m. Runs through Oct. 27. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

SHERMAN

Commission on Aging Senior Art Show: Special opening, Sept. 7, 5-7 p.m. Runs through Oct. 9. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTO

“All Over the Map” exhibit by collage artist Susan Lerner: Runs through Sept. 7. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

New collection of paintings by James Aaby: Reception, Sept. 14, noon- 2p.m. Runs through Oct. 26. Library, Wykeham Road.

Exhibit of paintings by Edward Spaulding DeVoe of Bridgewater: For the month of September. Reception, Sept. 14. The Hen’s Nest Gallery, 2 Green Hill Road.

NEW MILFORD

Music by RivaJean & Friends: Sept. 14, 7 p.m. Makery Coworking, 20 Bank St. $20.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Artists’ Salon: Sept. 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Meets second Wednesday each month, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With artist and expressive art facilitator Pamela Hochstetter. Bring snack or beverage (non-red wine and beer welcome) to share. For more information, email pamelahochstetter@gmail.com.

Little Britches Boots & Britches Ball: Sept. 14, 6-10 p.m. At Bridgewater pavilion, Sarah Sanford Road East. $50. Includes BBQ buffet, live and silent auctions, and more. For more information and tickets, visit www.littlebritchesct.org or call 203-598-2595.

GAYLORDSVILLE

“Victorian Era Clothing and Cuisine”: Sept. 6. Appetizers and dinner, 6 p.m. Business meeting, 6:45 p.m. Program, 7 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Browns Forge Road.With Kandie Carle. Bring salad, side dish or dessert to share. Burgers, hot dogs and drinks provided.

Fundraiser for Mimi Burkhardt Scholarship Fund: Sept. 15, 3-5 p.m. Hosted by Gaylordsville Historical Society at Old Oak Tavern Gaylordsville, Kent Road. $25 includes a beer or wine and a burger or wings, as well as trivia and door prizes.

KENT

Book talk and signing with Betty Krasne: Sept. 7, 3 p.m. Hosted by library at town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. Discussion and signing of her new book “The Good Life?”

“Evening of Poetry and Music”: Sept. 14 and Dec. 7, 7-9 p.m. Library, Main Street. Read own work or work of someone else. For more information and to RSVP, email karen_chase@sbcglobal.net or call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Jewelry, gem and mineral show: Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hosted by Danbury Mineralogical Society at New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $5/adult. $4/senior and student. Free/child under 12 and Scout in uniform.

Penny auction: Sept. 7. Doors open, 11 a.m. Bidding, 1 p.m. Butter Brook Hill Apartments, off Hillside Avenue. $5 lunch option. $1/100 tickets. $2 raffle tickets. Only cash accepted.

Robotics And Beyond open house: Sept. 8, 12:30-2:30 p.m. At its home base, The Makery Coworking, Bank Street. For more information, call 860-617-4319.

Women’s Bible study: Starts Sept. 12 and runs for six weeks, 7 p.m. Riverview Baptist Church, Route 7. $8.99/Discipleship book. For more information, email RBCNEWMILFORD@gmail.com.

Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust Fall Celebration: Sept. 14, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Rain date, Sept. 15. Smyrski Farm Preserve, 237 Merryall Road. Free. Includes tethered hot air balloon rides (weather permitting), live birds-of-prey show, nature walks, hayrides, face painting, and live music.

Second Saturday Stars program: “Old Glass-New Light”: Sept. 14, 8-10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

“Evening of Hope” benefit for Julia’s Wings Foundation: Sept. 14. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St. For more information, visit www.juliaswings.org.

Chalk Walk: Sept. 14, noon-3 p.m. Hosted by mayor’s office and Village Center for the Arts downtown. Check in/register at bandstand and receive location for art work.

Merryall Chapel service: Sept. 15: with Deacon Roland Miller of St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford, 4 p.m.Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.

Caregivers Support Group: Sept.16, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

ROXBURY

“Tuesdays Tales and Trails” for pre-K and kindergartners: Tuesdays in September, 10 a.m, at different preserves. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-4148.

Opening of 1.6-mile loop at River Road Preserve: Sept. 14, 10 a.m. Hosted by Roxbury Land Trust at River Road Preserve, River Road parking area.

SHERMAN

“Great Decisions 2019” series program:Sept 13: “Cyber Conflict and Geopolitics,” 7-9 p.m. Library. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WARREN

Warren Land Trust 30th anniversary picnic: Sept. 15, 1-3 p.m. Hopkins Vineyard, 25 Hopkins Road. $15/person. Free/child under 16.

WASHINGTON

Book discussion and signing with Jeanne McWilliams Blasberg: Sept. 8, 2:30 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Author of “The Nine.”

“Going to Mars? Not so Fast”: Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Ray Reich, former Gunnery physics and astronomy teacher. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Screening of “Rembrandt”: Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Screening of “Paris to Pittsburgh”: Sept. 17, 6 p.m. Co-hosted by Gunn Memorial Library and the Washington Environmental Council and the First Congregational Church in Washington at library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.