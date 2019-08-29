Calendar

“Snapshots Along the Way” - art by Kathy Wismar: Sept. 4-Oct. 31. Reception, Sept. 14, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

KAA Members II Show: Runs through Sept. 8. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St.

Two special exhibits at Seven Hearths Museum: Saturdays-Sundays through Aug. 31. Seven Hearths Museum, 4 Studio Hill Road. Includes “Faces of the Past: Portraits of George Laurence Nelson” and unveiling of restoration work. For more information, call 860-927-4587.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Scenes from Northwest Connecticut Farms” - works by Glenn Hilliard and Dan Hamilton: Runs through Sept. 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

Exhibit featuring works by Nancy Lasar and Carol Macdonald: Runs through Sept. 28. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Commission on Aging Senior Art Show: Runs through Oct. 9. Special opening, Sept. 7, 5-7 p.m. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

Solo exhibition of 3D shaped paintings by Jeanne Steers: Runs through Aug. 31. Marty’s Café, 4 Green Hill Road.

“All Over the Map” exhibit by collage artist Susan Lerner: Runs through Sept. 7. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Sherman Chamber Ensemble Signature Summer Concert program: Aug. 30: “Questions of Travel,” 8 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of Routes 7 and 341. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by adult purchasing a ticket. Tickets may be purchased at ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or by calling 860-355-5930.

Free Bluegrass Jamboree: Sept. 1, 1 p.m. Presented by Sherman Chamber Ensemble at Kent Village Barns.

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

SHERMAN

Sherman Chamber Ensemble Signature Summer Concert Series: Aug. 31: Questions of Travel,” 8 p.m. Lake Maueweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by adult purchasing a ticket. Tickets may be purchased at ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or by calling 860-355-5930.

Free Bluegrass Jamboree: Aug. 31, 2 p.m. Presented by Sherman Chamber Ensemble at Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road.

SPECIAL EVENTS

GAYLORDSVILLE

“Victorian Era Clothing and Cuisine”: Sept. 6. Appetizers and dinner, 6 p.m. Business meeting, 6:45 p.m. Program, 7 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Browns Forge Road.With Kandie Carle. Bring salad, side dish or dessert to share. Burgers, hot dogs and drinks provided.

KENT

Annual book sale: Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. After Labor Day, open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon-5 p.m., through mid-October. Library, Main Street.

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

Kent Carnival: Aug. 31. Presented by library at Golden Falcon Field, 20 North Main St.

Book talk and signing with Betty Krasne: Sept. 7, 3 p.m. Hosted by library at town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. Discussion and signing of her new book “The Good Life?”

“Evening of Poetry and Music”: Sept. 14, 7-9 p.m. Library, Main Street. Read own work or work of someone else. For more information and to RSVP, email karen_chase@sbcglobal.net or call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Kayaking on Lake Waramaug: Sept. 2, 11 a.m. Hosted by Sierra Club Connecticut, Greater Hartford Club at Lake Waramaug State Park, 30 Lake Waramaug Road. For more information and RSVP, email Renee at mchawigirl@yahoo.com by Aug. 31.

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5-9 p.m. Through September. Parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank in Litchfield Crossings, off Route 7 and Dodd Road.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Through November. Village Green.

Connecticut Clay Artists exhibit and sale: Thursdays and Sundays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.Through August. Gallery 25, railroad station, Railroad Street. Features pottery by Roberta Ahuja, Rosalind Liliengren and Karen Pinto of Newtown, Paula Cook and Sarah Bernhardt of Ridgefield, and Paula Sibrack Marian of Sherman.

Caregivers Support Group: Sept. 2 and 16, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Studio D open houses and registration days: Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-noon. Studio D, 27 Main St. For more information, call 860-350-2900.

Jewelry, gem and mineral show: Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hosted by Danbury Mineralogical Society at New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $5/adult. $4/senior and student. Free/child under 12 and Scout in uniform.

“Evening of Hope” benefit for Julia’s Wings Foundation: Sept. 14. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St. For more information, visit www.juliaswings.org.

ROXBURY

“Tuesdays Tales and Trails” for pre-K and kindergartners: Tuesdays in September, 10 a.m, at different preserves. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-4148.

Opening of 1.6-mile loop at River Road Preserve: Sept. 14, 10 a.m. Hosted by Roxbury Land Trust at River Road Preserve, River Road parking area.

SHERMAN

Heirloom tomato festival: Aug. 31-Sept. 1, noon-5 p.m. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East. Plates of small food available for fee.

Shabbat Sensation: Aug. 30, 10 a.m. Robbyn’s Nest Education Center, 1 Route 37 East. For more information, call 860-354-0099.

“Great Decisions 2019” series:Sept 13: “Cyber Conflict and Geopolitics,” 7-9 p.m. Library. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

WARREN

Buffalo Bill’s BBQ to celebrate 40th anniversary: Aug. 31, 2 -5 p.m. Hopkins Vineyard, Hopkins Road. $40/person. For more information and RSVP, visit www.hopkinsvineyard.com.

Warren Land Trust 30th anniversary picnic: Sept. 15, 1-3 p.m. Hopkins Vineyard, 25 Hopkins Road. $15/person. Free/child under 16.

WASHINGTON

Lobster sale: Aug. 31, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Hosted by Lions Club at Washington Primary School pavilion, 11 School St.

Book discussion and signing with Jeanne McWilliams Blasberg: Sept. 8, 2:30 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Author of “The Nine.”

“Going to Mars? Not so Fast”: Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Ray Reich, former Gunnery physics and astronomy teacher. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Screening of “Rembrandt”: Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.