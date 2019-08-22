Calendar

Exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow: Runs through August. Library, 62 Main St. S.

KENT

KAA Members II Show: Runs through Sept. 8. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Scenes from Northwest Connecticut Farms” - works by Glenn Hilliard and Dan Hamilton: Runs through Sept. 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

WASHINGTON

Solo exhibition of 3D shaped paintings by Jeanne Steers: Runs through Aug. 31. Marty’s Café, 4 Green Hill Road.

“All Over the Map” exhibit by collage artist Susan Lerner: Runs through Sept. 7. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Sherman Chamber Ensemble Signature Summer Concert program: Aug. 30: “Questions of Travel,” 8 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of Routes 7 and 341. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by adult purchasing a ticket. Tickets: ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or 860-355-5930.

Free Bluegrass Jamboree: Sept. 1, 1 p.m. Presented by Sherman Chamber Ensemble at Kent Village Barns.

NEW MILFORD

Edwin Kinkade Concert finale: Aug. 24: with Metropolitan Hot Club, 7:30 p.m. Bandstand on Village Green. Bring lawn chairs.

Concerts at Hunt Hill Farm: Aug. 24: Slam Allan. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

ROXBURY

Free summer concert: Aug. 25, 2 p.m. Library, South Street. With local singer/songwriters Mitch Katz and Doug Mahard.

SHERMAN

Sherman Chamber Ensemble Signature Summer Concert Series: Aug. 31: Questions of Travel,” 8 p.m. Lake Maueweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by adult purchasing a ticket. Tickets may be purchased at ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or by calling 860-355-5930.

Free Bluegrass Jamboree: Aug. 31, 2 p.m. Presented by Sherman Chamber Ensemble at Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road.

SPECIAL EVENTS

GAYLORDSVILLE

14-mile bike ride: Aug. 25, 9 a.m. Meet at 8:45 a.m. at Gaylordsville plaza, Route 7. Sponsored by New Milford River Trail Association. Open to riders of all levels, for teenagers through adult. For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895.

“Victorian Era Clothing and Cuisine”: Sept. 6. Appetizers and dinner, 6 p.m. Business meeting, 6:45 p.m. Program, 7 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Browns Forge Road.With Kandie Carle. Bring salad, side dish or dessert to share. Burgers, hot dogs and drinks provided.

KENT

Computer classes - the basics: Aug. 24, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

“Wednesdays in August” watercolor classes: Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-noon. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. With instructor Trisha S. Haulenback. $200. For information and RSVP, call 860-927-3989.

Kent Carnival: Aug. 31. Presented by library at Golden Falcon Field, 20 North Main St.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Judea Garden’s Open Garden Day: Aug. 24, 3-5 p.m. Judea Garden at Macricostas Preserve, 124 Christian St.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Future dates: Aug. 25. Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-2:45 p.m. Future dates: Aug. 28. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. Future dates: Aug. 23. At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5-9 p.m. Through September. Parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank in Litchfield Crossings, off Route 7 and Dodd Road.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Through November. Village Green.

Connecticut Clay Artists exhibit and sale: Thursdays and Sundays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Through August. Gallery 25, railroad station, Railroad Street.

Car show: Aug. 24, 3-7 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Community Ambulance Corp. at John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road. Street rod, antique, specialty and custom cars, and motorcycles welcome. $10/exhibitor. Free/spectator.

VFW family picnic: Aug. 25, noon-6 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road. Hot dogs, hamburgers, salads and cash bar. Includes games, drawings, a 50/50 raffle, a dunking booth, music and horseshoe and cornhole tournaments. $10/person. Free/child under 10.

Studio D open houses and registration days: Aug. 26, 3-5 p.m. Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-noon. Studio D, 27 Main St. For more information, call 860-350-2900.

Meeting with Veterans Service Officer Peter DiMaria: Aug. 28, 9-11:30 a.m. Meeting room across from the mayor’s office at Roger Sherman Town Hall, Main Street.

Eat Outside Day: Aug. 30, noon-1 p.m. Hosted by Community Culinary School of Northwest Connecticut on Green. $15 lunch includes choice of one of three sandwiches, chips, apple, baked good and water. Advance orders available at www.communityculinaryschool.org by Aug. 23.

Caregivers Support Group: Sept. 2, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

ROXBURY

Barbecue: Aug. 24, 5-7 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. $17/adult. $15/senior citizen. $5/child under 10.

“Tuesdays Tales and Trails” for pre-K and kindergartners: Tuesdays in September, 10 a.m, at different preserves. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-4148.

SHERMAN

Book talk and signing with Betty Krasne: Aug. 24, 5 p.m. Library, Sherman Center. Discussion and signing of her new book “The Good Life?”

Deer Pond Farm offerings: Aug. 26: ecology walk with Jim Arrigoni, 6 p.m. Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

WARREN

Buffalo Bill’s BBQ to celebrate 40th anniversary: Aug. 31, 2 -5 p.m. Hopkins Vineyard, Hopkins Road. $40/person. For more information and RSVP, visit www.hopkinsvineyard.com.

WASHINGTON

“Proud to be a Democrat” campaign kick-off event: Aug. 25, 1 -3 p.m. Hosted by Washington Democratic Town Committee at pavilion.

Seed saving program: Aug. 27 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Holli Cederholm, expert gardener. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.