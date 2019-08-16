Calendar

Exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow: Runs through August. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA Members II Show: Opening reception and awards, Aug. 17, 2 p.m. Runs through Sept. 8. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St.

Two special exhibits at Seven Hearths Museum: Saturdays-Sundays through Aug. 31. Seven Hearths Museum, 4 Studio Hill Road. Includes “Faces of the Past: Portraits of George Laurence Nelson” and unveiling of restoration work. For more information, call 860-927-4587.

WASHINGTON

“All Over the Map” exhibit by collage artist Susan Lerner: Runs through Sept. 7. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

“Washington, Connecticut - An American Story”: Opening reception, Aug. 17, 1 -3 p.m. Exhibit is a long-term exhibit. Gunn Historical Museum, 5 Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7756.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Edwin Kinkade Concert series: Aug. 17: with Kenn Morr Band, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24: with Metropolitan Hot Club, 7:30 p.m. Bandstand on Village Green. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.

Third Thursday concert/block party: Aug. 15: with Nashville Drive. Evenings on the Green.

Concerts at Hunt Hill Farm: Aug. 24: Slam Allan. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. For more information, visit www.hunthillfarm.org or call 860-355-0300.

ROXBURY

Free summer concert: Aug. 25, 2 p.m. Library, South Street. With local singer/songwriters Mitch Katz and Doug Mahard.

WASHINGTON

Washington Friends of Music Summer Concert Festival: Aug. 16, 5:30 p.m. Meetinghouse of First Congregational Church. $25 in advance at Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington and County Wine and Spirits in New Preston. $30 at door. For more information, call 860-868-9174.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Aug. 22: July/August birthday social, 1 p.m. Mondays: line dancing with Jill Weiss, 1 p.m. Tuesday: appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Sliver Needles, 1 p.m. VNA visit for blood pressure, second Tuesday each month, 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjogg, 1 p..m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Bike ride: Aug. 25, 9 a.m. Meet at 8:45 a.m. at Gaylordsville plaza, Route 7. Sponsored by New Milford River Trail Association. Approximately 14-mile ride through Gaylordsville and Kent. Open to riders of all levels, for teenagers through adult. For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895 or email srosati999@gmail.com.

KENT

Annual book sale: Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. After Labor Day, open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon-5 p.m., through mid-October. Library, Main Street.

“Wednesdays in August” watercolor classes: Aug. 21 and 28, 10 a.m.-noon. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. With instructor Trisha S. Haulenback. $200. For more information and RSVP, visit www.kentart.org or call the KAA Gallery at 860-927-3989.

Computer classes - the basics: Aug. 21 and 24, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Seed saving demonstration: Aug. 24, 3-5 p.m. At Judea Garden.

NEW MILFORD

Connecticut Clay Artists exhibit and sale: Thursdays and Sundays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.Through August. Opening reception with artists, coinciding with the downtown Art Walk, Aug. 10, 5- 8 p.m. Gallery 25, railroad station, Railroad Street. Features pottery by Roberta Ahuja, Rosalind Liliengren and Karen Pinto of Newtown, Paula Cook and Sarah Bernhardt of Ridgefield, and Paula Sibrack Marian of Sherman.

Roast beef dinner: Aug. 17, 4:30-7 p.m. Held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Merryall Chapel services: Aug. 18: with Pastor John Esposito of Gaylordsville United Methodist Church, 4 p.m. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.

Fiesta de Verano (picnic): Aug. 18, 4-8 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Refugee Resettlement group at Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. Benefits local refugee family. $15/person. $25/family. For more information and RSVP, email NMRefugees@gmail.com.

Caregivers Support Group: Aug, 20, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Car show: Aug. 24, 3-7 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Community Ambulance Corp. at John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road. Street rod, antique, specialty and custom cars, as well as motorcycles welcome. $10/exhibitor. Free/spectator.

Studio D open houses and registration days: Aug. 26, 3-5 p.m. Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-noon. Studio D, 27 Main St. For more information, call 860-350-2900.

SHERMAN

Blackberry festival: Aug. 17-18, noon-5 p.m. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East. Features small plates of food showcasing farm-grown blackberries, as well as farm and winery tours. Food and wine for a fee. Event, free. Music by The Blue Yodels Aug. 17 and Marty Meyer Aug. 18, each 1-4:30 p.m.

“Broadway Bedlam”: Aug. 17, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. Featuring songs from hit Broadway shows. $10/student. $25/JCC member. $30/non-member. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-8050 or visit www.jccinsherman.org by Aug. 15.

“Women’s Work in World War II - It Changed America Forever”: Aug. 18, 2 p.m. Library, Sherman Center. With author and historian John Cilio. For more information, call 860-355-2455.

Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm offerings: Aug. 21: New York bird walk with Stefan Martin, 8 a.m. Aug. 26: ecology walk with Jim Arrigoni, 6 p.m. Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

WARREN

Buffalo Bill’s BBQ to celebrate 40th anniversary: Aug. 17, 2 -5 p.m. Hopkins Vineyard, Hopkins Road. $40/person. For more information and RSVP, visit www.hopkinsvineyard.com.

WASHINGTON

Junior library offerings: Aug. 20: ice cream social, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

Screening of “Griefwalker”: Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Seed saving program: Aug. 27 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Holli Cederholm, expert gardener. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.