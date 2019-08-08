Calendar

Exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow: Runs through August. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA Members II Show: Opening reception and awards, Aug. 17, 2 p.m. Runs through Sept. 8. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St.

Two special exhibits at Seven Hearths Museum: Saturdays-Sundays through Aug. 31. Seven Hearths Museum, 4 Studio Hill Road. Includes “Faces of the Past: Portraits of George Laurence Nelson” and unveiling of restoration work. For more information, call 860-927-4587.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Scenes from Northwest Connecticut Farms” - works by Glenn Hilliard and Dan Hamilton: Runs through Sept. 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

Exhibit featuring works by Nancy Lasar and Carol Macdonald: Opening reception, Aug. 17, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Sept. 28. Library, South Street.

WASHINGTON

“All Over the Map” exhibit by collage artist Susan Lerner: Runs through Sept. 7. Reception, Aug. 10, noon-2 p.m. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

“Washington, Connecticut - An American Story”: Opening reception, Aug. 17, 1 -3 p.m. Exhibit is a long-term exhibit. Gunn Historical Museum, 5 Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7756.

Historical/ Museums

GAYLORDSVILLE

The Little Red Schoolhouse: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Gaylord Road. Free. Donations accepted. Schoolhouse was built in 1740 and used until 1967.

Merwinsville Hotel: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Brown’s Forge Road. Free. Hotel was built in 1843 and features authentically furnished station waiting room and museum of local memorabilia from early Gaylordsville families.

Brown’s Forge: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Brown’s Forge Road about 1/4-mile beyond Merwinsville Hotel. Free. Forge was built in 1871 and has original blacksmithing tools.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Edwin Kinkade Concert series: Aug. 10: with the Jay Willie Band, 7:30 pm. Aug. 17: with Kenn Morr Band, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24: with Metropolitan Hot Club, 7:30 p.m. Bandstand on Village Green. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.

Third Thursday concert/block party: Aug. 15: with Nashville Drive. Evenings on the Green.

Concert at Hunt Hill Farm: Aug. 24: Slam Allan. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. For more information, visit www.hunthillfarm.org or call 860-355-0300.

SHERMAN

Sherman Chamber Ensemble Signature Summer Concert Series: Aug. 10: “Mendelssohn’s Last,” 8 p.m. JCC, 9 Route 39 South. Aug. 31: Questions of Travel,” 8 p.m. Lake Maueweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by adult purchasing a ticket. Tickets may be purchased at ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or by calling 860-355-5930.

Special rehearsal of “An Inside Look at Mendelssohn’s Quartet in F Minor”: Aug. 10, 2 p.m. Presented by Sherman Chamber Ensemble at library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

Washington Friends of Music Summer Concert Festival: Aug. 9 and 16, 5:30 p.m. Meetinghouse of First Congregational Church. $25 in advance at Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington and County Wine and Spirits in New Preston. $30 at door. For more information, call 860-868-9174.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Aug. 22: July/August birthday social, 1 p.m. Mondays: line dancing with Jill Weiss, 1 p.m. Tuesday: appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Sliver Needles, 1 p.m. VNA visit for blood pressure, second Tuesday each month, 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjogg, 1 p..m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

KENT

Annual book sale: Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. After Labor Day, open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon-5 p.m., through mid-October. Library, Main Street.

Creative journaling sessions: Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon in June. Sundays, noon-2 p.m. in July and August. Library, Main Street. With E. Barrie Kavisch. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3716.

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

“Wednesdays in August” watercolor classes: Aug. 14, 21 and 28, 10 a.m.-noon. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. With instructor Trisha S. Haulenback. $200. For more information and RSVP, visit www.kentart.org or call the KAA Gallery at 860-927-3989.

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone grieving the death of a spouse. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5-9 p.m. Through September. Parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank in Litchfield Crossings, off Route 7 and Dodd Road.

Exhibit of items from Metichewan Grange: Ongoing. At historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Through November. Village Green.

Connecticut Clay Artists exhibit and sale: Thursdays and Sundays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.Through August. Opening reception with artists, coinciding with the downtown Art Walk, Aug. 10, 5- 8 p.m. Gallery 25, railroad station, Railroad Street. Features pottery by Roberta Ahuja, Rosalind Liliengren and Karen Pinto of Newtown, Paula Cook and Sarah Bernhardt of Ridgefield, and Paula Sibrack Marian of Sherman.

Art Walk: Aug. 10, noon-5 p.m. Map highlighting participating businesses and artists the lineup for events on Green will be available at art depot, 11 Railroad St.

“Second Saturday Stars” program: “The Meaning of Meteorites”: Aug. 10, 8-10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

“How It’s Made” educational and networking event: Aug. 14, 5-7 p.m. Hosted by Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce at Kimberly Farms, 415 Chestnut Land Road (Route 109). Includes tours and more. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050 by Aug. 12.

Tech help: Aug. 15. Third Thursday of each month: drop-in tech help, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

Roast beef dinner: Aug. 17, 4:30-7 p.m. Held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Merryall Chapel services: Aug. 18: with Pastor John Esposito of Gaylordsville United Methodist Church, 4 p.m. Sept. 15: with Deacon Roland Miller of St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford, 4 p.m. Oct. 20: with the Rev. Steve Klots of South Kent School, 4 p.m. Nov. 24: with Chaplaini Alan Freeman of Chaplain Services of Connecticut, 4 p.m. Dec. 24: with the Rev. Paul Hibbard, chaplain of Waterbury Hospital, 9 p.m. Merryall Chapel, Chapel Hill Road. For more information, visit www.merryallchapel.org.

Caregivers Support Group: Aug, 20, Sept. 2 and 16, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Car show: Aug. 24, 3-7 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Community Ambulance Corp. at John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road. Street rod, antique, specialty and custom cars, as well as motorcycles welcome. $10/exhibitor. Free/spectator.

ROXBURY

Tag/bake sale: Aug. 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St.

SHERMAN

“Great Decisions 2019” series:Aug. 9: “Decoding U.S.-China Trade,” 7-9 p.m. JCC. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050.

Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm offerings: Aug. 13: three-mile hike, 8 a.m. Aug. 13: volunteer training, 11 a.m. Aug. 21: New York bird walk with Stefan Martin, 8 a.m. Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road. Free/member. $5/non-member. $10/non-member families. For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.

“Broadway Bedlam”: Aug. 17, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. Featuring songs from hit Broadway shows. $10/student. $25/JCC member. $30/non-member. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-8050 or visit www.jccinsherman.org by Aug. 15.

WASHINGTON

Junior library offerings: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 10: “Candy Constellations,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 13: screening of “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20: ice cream social, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

Talk and book signing: Aug. 11, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With Roxana Robinson, author of “Dawson’s Fall.”

Lecture and book discussion about “Lincoln in the Bardo”: Aug. 15, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Mark Scarborough. For more information and RSVP, all 860-868-7586.

Screening of “Griefwalker”: Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.